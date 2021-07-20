More from this section
-
Thompsons to take back train within 90 days
Posted: 23 minutes ago.
-
Southern Resident orca J Pod absent from area for 100 days
Posted: 12:33 p.m.
-
Mayoral candidates differ on need for new City Hall building
Posted: July 14, 2021
-
Political Notebook | Events scheduled by mayoral candidates
Posted: July 14, 2021
-
Officials say vaccines will keep virus, variants at bay
Posted: July 14, 2021
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Congratulations to the Best of Anacortes 2021!
See the full list here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.