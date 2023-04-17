Ferry
A ferry sits at the Anacortes terminal Monday afternoon. Washington State Ferries announced last week that service between Anacortes and Sidney, B.C., will not be back until at least 2030.

Anacortes Mayor Matt Miller and former mayors Laurie Gere and Dean Maxwell recently teamed up to ask the state Legislature for help on reviving ferry service between Anacortes and Sidney, B.C.

Earlier this year, the Washington State Ferries system announced the service is unlikely to return before at least 2030.


