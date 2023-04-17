Anacortes Mayor Matt Miller and former mayors Laurie Gere and Dean Maxwell recently teamed up to ask the state Legislature for help on reviving ferry service between Anacortes and Sidney, B.C.
Earlier this year, the Washington State Ferries system announced the service is unlikely to return before at least 2030.
Miller, Gere and Maxwell together penned a letter to state Sen. Liz Lovelett (a former Anacortes City Council member) as well as Reps. Debra Lekanoff and Alex Ramel, asking them to help fund a new vessel.
"Together we ask for your aid in finding an affirmative way to resume the international run prior to the current projection of 2030," the mayors wrote.
The Skagit County Commissioners echoed those sentiments in their own letter to Lovelett, Lekanoff and Ramel on April 14.
"Not having this international run has resulted in significant fiscal impacts to Skagit County and the surrounding region," board members Ron Wesen, Lisa Janicki and Peter Browning wrote. "The discontinuation of the international service has only exacerbated the struggles faced by our residents and small businesses impacted by widespread workforce shortages and inflation."
To bring back service, the state will need to fund two SOLAS vessels, the type required to travel internationally. Previously, the WSF fleet had two of those vessels, but that dropped to one when the Elwha was retired in 2019. Now, there is only the 124-vehicle Chelan. That boat, built in 1981, is expected to be in service until 2036, according to the letter.
"We encourage that you direct WSF to build SOLAS vessels rather than to repurpose an existing older vessel," the mayors' letter reads. "Much analysis supports the significant fiscal impact on the region directly resulting from the international run."
The commissioners agreed on replacing the SOLAS vessels.
"Like Anacortes, we are also concerned that the reopening of the international route has been prioritized last on WSF's Route Prioritization Plan," the commissioners wrote. "We understand that WSF receives direction from the legislature; therefore, we are imploring you to please reconsider the importance of reestablishing this route sooner than later."
The mayors said they are dissatisfied with the decision to delay return to service and asked the Legislature to step in.
"Three mayors spanning 29 years of Anacortes leadership are asking that you specifically address our mutual concern about WSF services that impact our community," they wrote. "WSF’s identified vessel availability will be a challenge for the next decade which will affect operations systemwide due to the aging fleet."
They suggested that a minimum of two replacement vessels meet SOLAS standards for international travel. The mayors pointed to a combined bill that addresses vessel procurement for WSF.
"This change in procurement processes could help to return robustness to the ferry fleet by shortening the window of time necessary for the fleet to be updated," the letter states.
The legislation calls for five new hybrid diesel-electric ferries. It has already passed the House and passed the Rules Committee level in the Senate last week.
