Anacortes Mayor Laurie Gere joined a panel of local elected officials at the county-led Skagit Housing Summit in Mount Vernon last week that aimed to address, in part, what local governments are doing to address a widespread shortage of affordable housing in Skagit County.
Mayors of the four largest cities in the county joined County Commissioner Lisa Janicki on the panel to respond to questions regarding how the area can gain more affordable housing and how government can help address homelessness.
The panel followed presentations that showed the county has less than 1% availability of rental properties, and the connection between homelessness and high rent.
As for Anacortes, Gere told of her City Council’s adoption of updated development and zoning regulations that allow accessory dwelling units (ADUs) to be used as long-term rentals. In addition, the council is considering adopting a multifamily tax exemption for property owners who make a percentage of apartments available at an affordable rate.
“What we’ve set out to do is actually occurring in Anacortes,” she said.
She said the updated development regulations allow for an additional floor provided that 25% of the units are 600 square feet. The regulation’s intent is to increase housing diversity by providing smaller units at a more affordable cost. But the recent announcement of plans to construct a five-story apartment building at 18th Street and O Avenue by taking advantage of that regulation also has faced backlash from residents.
“Bring your communities with you, because even though we know we need it, it’s a culture that’s different when you’ve always had a community with single-family homes,” Gere said about the development. “So that’s a lesson learned for us.”
Anacortes isn’t alone in having a majority of single-family homes. Margaret Morales, keynote speaker at the summit, highlighted just how prolific single-family homes are around the county — 71% of homes are single-family, and 80% of Skagit County is zoned for single-family homes.
In Anacortes and around Skagit County, that may change as city leaders rework zoning districts and support new development.
As for homelessness, Gere said shelter options continue to be a concern, particularly with winter coming fast.
“(Councilman) Eric Johnson and I are looking for options, meeting with churches and exploring opportunities for funding through the county.”
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.