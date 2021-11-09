It appears incumbent Anacortes City Council member Bruce McDougall will keep his Position 5 seat for a second term.
As of Monday, McDougall is leading challenger Sara Holahan 4,341 votes (59%) to 4,932 votes (40%) for Position 5.
In the other challenged council race, Amanda Hubik is leading for Position 4, with 4,092 votes (53%) to Jeff Graf’s 3,581 votes (47%). The seat is being vacated by mayoral hopeful Matt Miller.
As of Monday’s count, an estimated 700 ballots remain uncounted countywide, including an unknown number of which apply to Anacortes.
Carolyn Moulton (Position 6) and Anthony Young (Position 7), both incumbents, ran unopposed for reelection.
McDougall, Holahan
McDougall said he wanted to thank the voters of Anacortes for showing up and voting.
“I’m proud of this town for running a great election,” he said.
For his second term, McDougall said he plans to focus on finishing out the fiber-optic network buildout and find ways to achieve more affordable housing.
He also wants to partner with council members, staff and organizations in the Anacortes area on a plan to move the city toward carbon neutrality.
Holahan said she knew it would be difficult to unseat an incumbent but is glad she campaigned. She received 40% of the vote, which shows many people did listen and supported her ideas.
As she moves toward the future, she said she has a good relationship with McDougall and that they have similar viewpoints on some issues. She wants to continue to encourage him to create a climate change action plan, something that was a main focus of her campaign.
Seniors also deserve more resources, she said, so she will advocate for them and the Senior Activity Center.
Hubik, Graf
Hubik said it can be notoriously hard to get people to participate in an off-year election, so she was thrilled to see people engaged.
“I can’t stop smiling. It just feels a little bit more real every day,” she said.
She said she has some ideas of which committees she would like to serve on, but will find out where she fits in.
“I am going to need to learn the ropes,” she said. “I am really glad I’ve been watching council meetings, so I’m not totally lost.”
One interest is the Housing Affordability and Community Services Committee. She thinks she could bring a lot to the table in terms of the affordable housing discussion. She also has interest in a finance committee because she loves budgets and numbers and seeing how everything works together.
As she moves into the council, she said she wants to stay available to the public. People have raised concerns during the election process, and they should be able to continue raising those concerns now, Hubik said.
She said she’s also grateful to have gotten to know her opponent Graf during the election and looks forward to working with him as he continues his role on the Planning Commission.
Graf said he is disappointed in the results because he felt like he was running for all the right reasons.
“I wanted to do good by the City of Anacortes,” he said. “I am concerned about the city’s future as a longtime resident, and I was ready to work on behalf of my fellow residents and neighbors to make Anacortes even better.”
Graf said he ran as a true nonpartisan candidate and didn’t seek out endorsements from special groups, political parties or unions.
He said that he did garner more than 3,500 votes, so that should be a message to Hubik that a large chunk of people in town want the city to be more fiscally conservative.
The financial situation needs to be taken more seriously by the City Council, he said. Revenues and expenditures are jumping to unprecedented amounts next year, and the city needs to be more clear on where money is coming from and that the budget stays balanced, he said.
He also spoke against more tax increases. If the City of Anacortes really cared about housing affordability, they would stop putting more property taxes on people, he said.
He also hopes the city moves forward with central business district revitalization, he said.
Though he is losing at this point, Graf said he won’t concede the election until the results are certified later this month, though he did congratulate Hubik on the results so far.
One of his takeaways from the election is that more people voted for mayor than for the council position. He said he wonders if more could have been done to communicate to people that this is an at-large position and that people can vote, no matter where in the city they live. He also would have liked more candidate forums.
Graf has one more year left on his term on Planning Commission.
