As of Tuesday night, Meredith McIlmoyle and Celese Stevens are leading in the race for Anacortes School District Director Position 1. They received 2,781 (46%) and 2,343 (39%) of the total votes, respectively.
Trailing them is Anastasia Brencick, with 874 votes (14.5%).
Twenty-six people also voted for write-in candidates.
The top two vote-getters will move on to the general election Nov. 2.
The next ballot count is 4:30 p.m. Thursday. So far, voter turnout is about 20%.
Results will be officially certified Aug. 17.
This story will be updated.
