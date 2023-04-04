After 30 years with the City of Anacortes, Don Measamer is officially retired.
His last day as the director of planning, community and economic development was Friday, March 31.
Measamer started with the city in 1993 as a building inspector. He worked his way through the ranks, working as a building official, an assistant planner and eventually, as head of the department.
He served under four mayors and saw plenty of changes around town.
"This is a great community to work for," Measamer said.
Working with fellow city staff has been a highlight, he said.
"They are the best employees around," he said.
He also said he is grateful that he's been able to work with such great leaders during his time with the city.
When Measamer started, he worked under Mayor Doyle Geer. Dean Maxwell took over in 1994, Laurie Gere in 2014 and Matt Miller in 2022.
"Don became planning director in 2014 during my first year as mayor," Gere said in an email. "He and his team were instrumental in the total re-write in our comprehensive plan and development regulations. This set the path for decades to come for our community for addressing growth, respecting our maritime history, honoring our values, providing diverse housing options and protection of our natural resources."
Measamer said working on the comprehensive plan, a process that took years, was definitely one of the biggest things he and his team worked on. That comprehensive plan update earned the city a governor's award for community participation, he said.
Part of working with that and the development regulations that came after it helped with housing in Anacortes. One of the biggest changes Measamer said he saw during his time was the diversification of housing types in town. The city is moving away from being solely single-family housing, thanks in part to those plans and updates, he said.
Mayor Matt Miller said he first met Measamer in 2007 while planning a remodel of his own home. Measamer was polite and very helpful, Miller said.
Later, Miller joined the planning commission and then the City Council and worked with Measamer more closely.
The development regulations and comprehensive plan have been huge for this city, Miller said.
"He helped set Anacortes on a good path," he mayor said.
City Council member Carolyn Moulton said she is grateful for Measamer and his dedication to the city, especially with housing.
"He’s been very progressive in addressing our lack of housing availability and affordability," she said in an email. "He treats people’s concerns with thoughtful respect, and he’s worked extremely hard to honor Anacortes’ past and present while helping guide us toward sustainable growth."
Miller said much of the housing diversity that has occurred is because of Measamer's "great work."
Moulton and Gere both also noted that Measamer is known for championing area businesses.
"Don was proactive and provided resources for our community during COVID, as we navigated the impact on our community," Gere said in her email. "He secured the funding for the outdoor dining structures that were a lifeline for our restaurants and also provided additional funding to help navigate the impact COVID had on all business. He is to be commended for his decades of service for the Anacortes community. He is a true servant leader, Anacortes is a more vibrant community because of his service. He will be missed. It was my honor to serve with him."
Measamer said even though things keep changing around town, the storefronts have mostly stayed full and the maritime industry has continued here.
He said he's excited for the community to see what will happen on the property owned by MJB Properties. The development will be a big addition to the waterfront, he said.
Council member Ryan Walters said Measamer will be missed.
"Don is the best planning director I've worked with, either at the city or elsewhere," Walters wrote in an email. "I've so appreciated Don's collaboration with City Council, his common sense navigating complex regulations, and his dedication to our entire community. Don's leaving big shoes to fill."
At a recent Chamber of Commerce luncheon, an announcement of Measamer's retirement brought on a standing ovation from the assembled crowd. Miller said it's a testament to how much respect and Measamer has from the community.
As he heads into retirement, Measamer and his wife are moving to Florida to enjoy some more sunshine.
The city is going through an interview process now to find Measamer's replacement. Until then, staff and department heads are stepping up to fill the gap, Miller said. Measamer is one of three people to retire or leave longtime positions with the department, he said.
