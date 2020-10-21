The real estate market is holding steady in Anacortes, with an uptick in September in new listings, pending sales, closed sales and median closing price compared to the same month in 2019.
Similar upticks were seen countywide, although the total number of homes on the market – in Anacortes and in Skagit County – was half that of September 2019.
That’s according to data from the Northwest Multiple Listing Service, which tracks real estate data in Western Washington.
In Anacortes, there were 37 new listings in September, up from 32 in September 2019; and 52 total active listings, down from 101. There were 54 pending sales, up from 50; and 46 closed sales, up from 36. The median closing price was $555,000, up from $504,500, the Northwest MLS reported.
Throughout the county, there were 224 new listings, up from 195; and 201 total active listings, down from 422. There were 269 pending sales, up from 238; and 235 closed sales, up from 171. The countywide median price was $435,000, up from $380,000.
So far this year in Anacortes, May was the best month for total active listings (86); July for median closing price ($621,000); August for new listings (65), pending sales (75) and closed sales (50).
Real estate experts say three factors are driving the market: low interest rates, a trend toward remote work and too few homes on the market to meet demands.
James Young, director of the Washington Center for Real Estate Research at the University of Washington, told Northwest MLS he expects home prices to continue to climb. He has often talked about the quality of life – water, forests, parks — that home buyers can find in Anacortes with proceeds from home sales in Seattle, Portland or California.
The demand: “People working from home, especially those with kids being schooled at home, seek both space and value,” he said. The limited supply: “Those who already have a home have little incentive to leave,” Young said.
Coupled with low interest rates, that’s creating the “perfect price storm,” he said.
