The median closing price of a home in Anacortes edged up in May compared to the same month a year earlier, even as the number of homes listed and the number of pending and closed sales dropped, according to data released by the Northwest Multiple Listing Service.
The median closing price in May was $540,478, an increase of almost $10,500 over the same month in 2019, according the Northwest MLS, which tracks real estate data in Western Washington.
COVID-19’s effect on real estate sales was evident in May: there were 54 new listings, down from 76 in May 2019; 86 total active listings, down from 124; 45 pending sales, down from 58; and 32 closed sales, down from 47. There are enough homes on the market to keep local real estate brokers busy for 2.69 months, according to the Northwest MLS.
Countywide, there were 224 new listings in Skagit County in May, 295 total active listings, 263 pending sales and 133 closed sales, the Northwest MLS reported. The median closing price in Skagit County was $400,000, seventh highest among the 23 counties in the Northwest MLS. Skagit County was also seventh in number of closed sales, pending sales, total active listings and new listings.
Homes were costliest in King County, $627,000; and Snohomish County, $493,000 — factors that, combined with Anacortes’ lifestyle — continue to make real estate here attractive.
“There are still a lot of people in the bigger cities who are going to want to sell and move (to Anacortes and Skagit County),” economist James Young, research director at University of Washington’s Runstad Center for Real Estate Studies, said in an earlier interview. “Anacortes has the quality of life people want. And compared to California and Seattle, it’s affordable.”
Real estate brokers and buyers found innovative ways to show and view homes and still comply with Gov. Jay Inslee’s “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order. Among them, according to Northwest MLS board member John Deely: a live-streamed open house feature introduced by the Northwest MLS in late April, virtual home tours, videos, 3-D tours, drone photos and interactive online floor plans.
Another MLS member said the pandemic may also be causing buyers to move farther out of urban areas “in search of some space and a usable yard,” and that amenities such as parks and trails are important in current home-buying decisions.
