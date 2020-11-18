The median closing price of a home in Anacortes was $547,950 in October, slightly less than the previous month but 2.9% higher than a year ago.
That’s according to the Northwest Multiple Listing Service, which tracks real estate data in 23 counties in Washington.
Regionwide, according to Northwest MLS records dating to 2002, the region’s real estate market had its best July, August, September and October ever in terms of the number of pending sales.
In Anacortes, there were 41 new listings and 44 active listings in October, compared to 28 and 74, respectively, in October 2019, according to the Northwest MLS. There were 52 pending sales, up from 45 in October 2019; and 51 closed sales, up from 41.
There were enough homes on the market to last less than a month. Experts say the scarcity of homes, combined with low interest rates and the desirability of this area are contributing to rising home prices here.
“Finding and buying a home today is more difficult than at any time in the past 40 years of my career,” past Northwest MLS board member Dick Beeson said in the report.
“Interest rates are incredibly low. Inventory is incredibly low. And anxiety is incredibly high among buyers. Sellers are struggling, too. They worry they’re leaving money on the table by accepting an offer within days of their property coming on the market.”
Mike Grady, president and chief operating officer of Coldwell Banker Bain, added, “We’re seeing buyers snapping homes up almost as fast as they’re listed. With interest rates remaining at record lows and employment in major tech industries very strong, this is a good indication that we may well skip the usual slowing in the winter market altogether.”
Across Skagit County, the median price of a home was $434,900 — 10th highest of the counties in the Northwest MLS. Homes in San Juan County led in median closing price, $705,000. In other neighboring counties: Snohomish, $549,994; Whatcom, $450,000; Island, $436,500.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.