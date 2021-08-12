The median home price in Anacortes cost $602,500 in July, the Northwest Multiple Listing Service reported on Aug. 5.
The median price dropped from $710,000 the month prior, but July was still the sixth consecutive month in which the median price has been above $600,000.
A lack of homes on the market continues to drive prices up as demand exceeds supply, according to Northwest MLS data. There is less than a month’s inventory of homes on the market. “Months of inventory,” according to the National Association of Realtors, is a measure of how fast all existing homes on the market would last assuming no more listings were added and the rate at which homes sold was a constant figure based on the average of the last 12 months of sale.
There were 41 new listings in July, down from 52 in July 2020; 42 pending sales, down from 63; and 32 closed sales, down from 45.
Those figures reflect single-family homes and condos combined.
Of single-family homes alone, there were 38 new listings, down from 47 in July 2020; 39 pending sales, down from 57; and 29 closed sales, down from 42. The median price of a single-family home was $625,000, down from $643,000 in July 2020.
Of condominiums, there were three new listings, down from five in July 2020; three pending sales, down from six; and three closed sales, on par with the same month last year. The median price of a condo was $550,000, up from $330,000 in July 2020.
