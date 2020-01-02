Listing and closing prices of homes and condos in Anacortes in year-to-date 2019 kept pace with those of the same period the previous year, according to the latest report from the Northwest Multiple Listing Services.
Also unchanged: Anacortes’s status as a retirement destination, which continues to fuel the real estate market.
There were 417 homes and condos sold from Jan. 1 to Nov. 30, 2019, just one fewer than the same period in 2018, according to the Northwest MLS, which tracks real estate data in 23 western and central Washington counties. The median sales price from Jan. 1 to Nov. 30 was $490,000, down slightly from $496,500 recorded in 2018.
The year-to-date median list price of homes that received offers was $485,000, compared to $480,000 the same period in 2018.
The median closing price in Anacortes was $115,000 more than Skagit County’s, according to the Northwest MLS. Anacortes’s closing price was greater than that in all Northwest MLS counties with the exception of King ($612,000) and San Juan ($600,000).
Anacortes’s prices continue to outpace other areas of Washington because of the lifestyle it offers and its affordability compared to the hometowns of buyers. That’s according to James Young, director of University of Washington’s Center for Real Estate Research, who said he still kicks himself for not buying a home here when he had a chance after returning from teaching overseas.
Much of the Anacortes market is driven by retirees from Seattle. “If I have a home in Green Lake and it’s paid for — say I’ve had it for 30 years — I can sell it for $1 million, buy a nice place in Anacortes, live by the sea and still be within two hours of Seattle,” Young said. “California is an expensive place to retire. I can sell my home there, buy here, have cash leftover and pay no state income tax.”
Meanwhile, in November alone, Anacortes sales closed on 31 homes, down from 41 in November 2018, according to the Northwest MLS. The median closing price for the month was $565,000, up from $530,000 the same month a year earlier.
In Skagit County, sales closed on 157 homes in November; the median price was $375,000. There were 114 new listings, 321 total active listings, and 173 pending sales. In Anacortes, there were were 27 new listings, 77 total active listings, and 27 pending sales in November.
