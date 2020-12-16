The median closing price of a home in Anacortes was $552,500 in November, according to the latest data from the Northwest Multiple Listing Service.
Median closing prices were higher in three other months this year: April, $565,000; July, $621,000; and September, $555,000.
The number of active and new listings were down in November compared to a year ago. Seventeen homes were listed for the first time, down from 27. A total of 32 homes were active listings, down from 77, according to the Northwest MLS.
Pending and closed sales were up, however. As the month drew to a close, sales were pending on 33 homes, up from 30 the same month a year ago; and sales closed on 48 homes, up from 31.
