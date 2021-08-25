Talk issues with candidates
Residents can meet and talk issues with candidates for Anacortes mayor, City Council and School Board at the following events:
• Mayoral candidate Ryan Walters will meet the public from 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. this week through Friday outside Pelican Bay Books & Coffeehouse, and from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Anacortes Farmers Market.
• Mayoral candidate Matt Miller hosts “Meet Matt” for informal conversation and Q&A from 4:30-5:30 p.m. today at Seafarers Park and from 10-11 a.m. Friday at Pickett Pocket Park, next to Penguin Coffee on South Commercial Avenue. Miller will attend the 1:30-3 p.m. Saturday presentation, “Graduation Paths — How to Prepare” with Charlie Hoff at Anacortes Thrive Community Fitness and then meet with residents. Another “Meet Matt” is scheduled from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Aug. 31 at Seafarers Memorial Park.
• Diana Farnsworth, candidate for Anacortes School Board, Position 2, will meet the public at Pelican Bay Books from 3-4:30 p.m. today, and then 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday and Friday. She will meet the public from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday on Commercial Avenue between Sixth and Seventh streets during the Open Streets event.
AAUW to host mayor candidates
The Anacortes branch of the American Association of University Women will host a presentation by mayoral candidates Matt Miller and Ryan Walters, at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9, in the Anacortes Public Library. They will accept questions from the audience following their presentations.
Masks are required.
Miller raises $39,000, Walters $32,000 for campaigns
Anacortes City Council member Matt Miller reported raising $39,312 and spending $9,187 in his campaign for mayor, according to the latest reports filed with the state Public Disclosure Commission.
Council member Ryan Walters reported raising $32,970 and spending $16,000 in his mayoral campaign.
Miller and Walters filed their latest campaign finance reports Aug. 16.
Miller reported that his contributions included a combined $32,668 from individuals and $4,479 from businesses.
Walters reported his contributions included a combined $28,963 from individuals, $1,750 from unions ($1,000 of which came from the city firefighters union), and $462 from businesses.
Two candidates fined for late, missing reports
Two candidates for local office were fined by the state Public Disclosure Commission for failing to file required candidacy forms or financial disclosure reports.
Paul Maughan, who is seeking reelection to the Hospital District 2 board of commissioners, and James A. Mitchell, candidate for Position 3 on the Fidalgo Pool and Fitness Center board of commissioners, participated in remote enforcement hearings on Aug. 12. The Public Disclosure Commission’s office disclosed the fines Monday.
Maughan did not file his candidate registration with the Public Disclosure Commission, or PDC, within two weeks of declaring his candidacy, as required by RCW 42.17A.205. According to the PDC database, he did file the report on July 19; the commission fined him $150, with $50 suspended.
Mitchell was fined $500, with $200 suspended, for failing to file two required reports, the PDC reported.
The Public Disclosure Commission regulates candidates, campaigns and lobbyists; enforces the state’s disclosure and campaign finance laws; and provides public access to information about lobbying activities, the financial affairs of elected and appointed public officials, and campaign contributions and expenditures.
— Richard Walker
