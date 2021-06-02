More than 1 million Americans have given their lives in war.
They gave their lives in domestic wars: one war gave birth to a nation; another reunited the nation as one and ended slavery. They gave their lives on foreign soil: one war was called the War to End All Wars but would be followed over the next 100 years by others in response to attacks, invasions and oppressive ideologies.
Still, wars are unpopular and for good reason — the human cost, Port of Anacortes Executive Director Dan Worra, a retired Navy commander, said Monday at an outdoor Memorial Day ceremony at Chandler’s Square Retirement Community. He quoted Union Gen. William T. Sherman: “War is hell.” And yet generation after generation has stepped forward when needed.
They represent what Worra called "the best of America."
Chandler’s Square residents and guests, many of them holding flags, listened as Worra told of the sacrifice of Army Specialist Cindy Beaudoin of Connecticut, a medic with the 142nd Medical Company, who was killed by a land mine in 1991 during the Gulf War. She chose to go to combat despite a back condition that would have exempted her.
Worra choked up as he quoted from a letter that Beaudoin had written to her parents. “I did not come to be a hero. I came here because my country needed me to be here. As much as I hate being so far away from home, I’m here with thousands of other soldiers helping to bring down a very deranged tyrant. If I should die while helping to achieve this, then I did not die in vain.”
Worra spoke of brothers Ferdinand and Alfred Lebrecht, two Jewish immigrants who enlisted in the U.S. Army and died fighting the Nazi regime they had fled.
There are many more stories like those of Beaudoin and the Lebrecht brothers. And none of the fallen died in vain, Worra said.
Retired Navy Chief Petty Officer Mike Mosley lowered the flag to half staff. Bagpiper Terry Raymond performed “Amazing Grace,” followed by a period of silence.
David Johnson attended the ceremony at Chandler’s Square with his wife, Sue, and his brother, Jim. Each was touched by the ceremony in different ways.
David told of a friend who survived the attack at Pearl Harbor. A shipmate offered to relieve Johnson’s friend on Dec. 7, 1941, so the friend could attend a worship service. Then, shortly before 8 a.m., the naval base was attacked. The shipmate was killed.
Sue Johnson said her father served in World War II. She reflected on the costs of war.
“I’m just thinking in this day and age, when there’s so much hate, that it’s time for a little bit of love — a whole lot of it,” she said.
Jim Johnson served in the Army from 1957-59. He was stationed in France and visited battle sites where so many Americans gave their lives during the world wars.
“I’m very proud to be an American,” he said.
Ron Oberst also attended the ceremony at Chandler’s Square. He served more than 30 years as a mortuary affairs officer, first in the Navy and then in the Air Force.
“I noted, after having experienced that, that much of the ceremony is not for the deceased but for the living,” he said. “This morning brought that out. Every seat was filled.”
The ceremony at Chandler’s Square was one of several remembrances in the region, and U.S. flags lined Commercial Avenue.
At Edens Cemetery on Guemes Island, Cemetery District Commissioner Adam Veal talked of the sacrifices of local servicemen. Among them: Army Private Harry Causland, who was killed in battle on Oct. 24, 1918 at Bantheville Hill, France; and Air Force Lt. Col. Gerald O. Young, a Medal of Honor recipient who was severely wounded while rescuing a helicopter crew shot down in 1968 in Da Nang, Vietnam.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.