For Steve Doebler, working on Causland Park’s World War II howitzer took on deeper meaning with the restoration of each part.
Doebler, maintenance supervisor at the city’s wastewater treatment plant, learned that his great-grandfather, Sgt. Ben Cochrane, served in World War II with the Oregon National Guard’s 218th Field Artillery Regiment. When his great-grandfather’s regiment hit the beach in Papua, New Guinea, they likely had a 1,500-pound, 75mm Pack Howitzer like this one and packed it in. The fighting in New Guinea would last three years and seven months, according to the U.S. Army Center of Military History (history.army.mil/brochures/new-guinea/ng.htm).
“Young people fought and died around this,” Doebler said Sunday. “To be able to honor them and the sacrifices they made is humbling for me. Future generations will be able to see this and know freedom comes at a price.”
Doebler, his 21-year-old son Ian, and military historian Kirk Skaggs of Kent are restoring the howitzer, commonly called a cannon, that had been on display since 1960 at the memorial wall at the park. The memorial wall, which had plaques with the names of veterans of local service members who died in World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War, was damaged in spring 2020 by a lawnmower operated by city staff.
Looking toward completion
Parks and Recreation Director Jonn Lunsford said Sunday that a new memorial wall and brick plaza will be completed, and the restored howitzer in place, in time for Causland Park’s centennial Sept. 25.
“The brick plaza is under construction now. The memorial wall should be underway toward the end of the month,” Lunsford said in an email. “Stone mason Bryan Elliott will build it to resemble the stone work throughout the park. The existing memorial plaques will be fitted to it.”
The memorial plaques are being stored in the Anacortes Museum. They bear the names of 42 local service members who died in four wars: World War I, World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War.
“We have a little fundraising yet to do for the wall,” Lunsford said. “Thanks to a generous $5,000 pledge from the Kiwanis Club, we are over two-thirds to our goal. … The Anacortes Parks Foundation is accepting donations for Causland Park and the memorial. People can donate through (the foundation) website or via U.S. post.”
Restoring a howitzer
That the 79-year-old howitzer needed restoration was beyond question.
For years, it sat with the barrel unplugged. “Rain water filled the barrel, and there is quite a bit of rust on the inside,” Doebler said. At some point, someone painted the olive drab howitzer battleship gray.
Skaggs has extensive restoration experience and has been called in by various museums in the region. The Doeblers restored a Dodge M37 B1, is a 3/4-ton truck built for the U.S. Army from 1951 to 1968. Still, restoration of the howitzer has been no easy task.
Guided by a manual found online, the Doeblers and Skaggs carefully disassembled the old cannon so parts could be cleaned and restored.
“We found that each piece is interlocked into another,” Steve Doebler said. “It’s really important to know what Step 1 is because it’s easy to start at the wrong point. We’re using real care because if we break anything, we’re going to have to have it machined at a machine shop.”
The howitzer is mostly disassembled. Abrasive blasting will remove the old paint. Blue Seal industrial coating, which was donated, will be applied. The howitzer will then be restored to its original olive drab color, courtesy of Scott Webster of International Paint in Seattle.
“We want it to be correct, to be truly representative of what it was when service members were using it,” Doebler said.
Causland Park: A timeline
The park is named for Harry L. Causland (1887-1918) of Guemes Island, who was killed Oct. 24, 1918, in France during the Great War. According to the Distinguished Service Cross citation presented posthumously, Army Pvt. Causland was serving with Company I, 357th Infantry Regiment, 90th Division, near Bantheville, France, and volunteered to deliver ammunition to a gun emplacement that had run out of ammo and was under heavy enemy fire. Causland was shot and killed as he arrived with the ammunition.
President Woodrow Wilson presented Causland posthumously with the Distinguished Service Cross for extraordinary heroism.
The Anacortes City Council voted on July 15, 1919, to authorize development of a park to be named in honor of Causland, who was well-known before the war. He was elected overseer of the Guemes Island Grange shortly before he went into the Army, according to the Jan. 10, 1918, Anacortes American.
The Anacortes American reported Sept. 21, 1921, that the new Causland Memorial Park would be the venue Sept. 25 for a memorial service for Causland and fellow Anacortes resident Arthur Carlson, an Army lieutenant killed in 1918 at Meuse-Argonne, France. Causland was interred on Guemes Island.
According to the city website, in the ensuing decade, the park was expanded westward to comprise an entire block and a World War cannon was installed, according to the city website. In 1960, a World War II-era cannon was installed at the park to replace the 1920s cannon.
The memorial wall was dedicated by Anacortes Mayor Jim Rice on Nov. 11, 1988, Memorial Day. The wall features the names of local service members who died while in the service in World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War.
The memorial wall was damaged by a riding lawnmower in spring 2020. The wall was dismantled and the memorial plaques were stored at the museum. A new memorial with a brick plaza was designed, and the cannon underwent restoration.
Causland’s Distinguished Service Cross
Pvt. Harry L. Causland, U.S. Army, of Guemes Island posthumously received the Distinguished Service Cross in 1919 from President Woodrow Wilson. Here is the text of his citation.
The President of the United States of America, authorized by Act of Congress, July 9, 1918, takes pride in presenting the Distinguished Service Cross (Posthumously) to Private Harry L. Causland, United States Army, for extraordinary heroism in action while serving with Company I, 357th Infantry Regiment, 90th Division, A.E.F., near Bantheville, France, 24 October 1918.
Private Causland was acting as ammunition carrier for a machine gun which was supporting a raid on the enemy by the infantry. While this gun was being operated from a shell hole, its ammunition became exhausted and the corporal called back to the carriers, who were in shell holes 25 yards behind, to bring up more ammunition. Though the gun position was under heavy enemy fire, Private Causland called out, “I’ll take it,” and rushed forward with two boxes of ammunition. Just as he reached the emplacement with the ammunition he was killed instantly by a machine-gun bullet.
