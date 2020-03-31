COVID-19 has already been tough on some of its victims and the economy, but the impacts, isolation and fears of what might come cause their own damage to people’s mental health.
“There’s a lot of perception of being out of control,” said Island Hospital psychiatrist Paul Hammer. “… If you are really anxious, control the things you can control and try not to worry about the things you cannot control.”
The situation won’t go away overnight, he said.
“Take a deep breath,” he said. “This is a marathon, not a sprint. Things will get back to normal, but you need to remember to take care of yourself.”
When in doubt, reach out for online resources or to a mental health care provider, Hammer said.
He now sees most of his patients via telehealth, both in video and audio formats.
“We are only seeing patients in person if it’s urgent to do so,” Hammer said.
Meanwhile, organizations like the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (samhsa.gov) and the National Alliance on Mental Illness (www.
nami.org) offer great resources to help with mental health, he said.
A crisis line at 1-800-584-3578 is available for anyone needing immediate help.
Helping yourself
Staying busy and finding distractions from the world at large can be helpful.
Hammer suggested picking up a new hobby or one that had been pushed to the side.
That can be especially helpful for a person who is not working now and doesn’t have the built-in structure that comes from working at home.
Hammer also recommended what he calls a “news diet.”
Only watching or reading the news from reputable sources and not spending all day reading over the same articles or watching the same channel can make a huge difference in a person’s mental state, he said.
A person should allow themselves a break from all the information being put out there 24/7, Hammer said.
Ella Nacht, a retired therapist who lives in Anacortes and provides mental health care to the residents at the Anacortes Family Center, also offered some tips in dealing with increased depression and anxiety that can come with the current state of the world.
Anyone with diagnosed mental health issues could be facing a tough time right now, but anxiety is high for everyone, Nacht said.
“The unknown is an anxiety producer,” she said, but can be mitigated with positive thinking.
Instead of thinking of isolation from people as a negative, take a step back and think of the positives, Nacht said.
“You could think of it as a gift of time, say to yourself ‘solitude is good for me,’” Nacht said.
She suggested people take on a project they haven’t had time to do or use the time to focus on self-care.
“Read a book, listen to music and move, get outside and enjoy the weather,” Nacht said.
She also recommended taking online classes and learning a new skill.
Journaling can also be a very powerful tool, Nacht said.
Naming fears in a journal can help people deal with heightened anxiety, she said. if a person sits down and writes exactly what they are afraid of, they often can also see the best solution.
That will stop someone from catastrophizing, Nacht said. Writing down thoughts can also help provide questions to ask to a mental health provider or an online resource.
Those answers may help assuage fears and get rid of irrational thoughts, she said.
“You should be careful of what you say to yourself,” Nacht said.
Connections and physical health
Hammer’s suggests making a schedule to help get used to living with a reduced amount of contact with the outside world. But reduced doesn’t mean staying completely alone.
People can still take a walk around the neighborhood to get some fresh air, he said.
People can leave as long as they practice social distancing from those around them.
The current recommendation is still about 6 feet apart.
Hammer noted that it’s also important to keep in contact with those who may be vulnerable, like elderly neighbors, he said.
There are many ways to talk to friends and family, such as by phone or video.
No one should shut themselves off completely, Nacht said.
Both Nacht and Hammer said schedules are important. Sleeping in and staying up late can disrupt the body’s natural rhythm, which can affect overall health, Nacht said.
She also recommended focusing on breathing when anxiety is high.
Everyone should take deep breaths because a lack of oxygen can create more anxiety in the body and actually put us more at risk, she said.
“If we don’t take care of ourselves physically and emotionally, that has an impact on our immune system,” Nacht said.
