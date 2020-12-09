Some twinkled and some featured holiday characters waving from the deck, but all the boats in a lighted boat parade shined across the water Saturday as they traveled through the Guemes Channel.
The boat parade, organized by longtime community members Aaron Jensen and Corey Joyce, featured 36 boats decked out in holiday lights — more than they expected.
“We wanted something traditional that was still safe,” Jensen said.
A few more boats decided against the parade portion but were decorated in their slips at Cap Sante Marina, Jensen said.
The parade allowed people to stay apart along the parade route and to stay outside. Crowds gathered at multiple locations, including Seafarers Memorial Park and Kiwanis Waterfront Park, some bringing chairs, but they stayed separated from each other. Others sat inside their cars along the route to watch the boats.
Joyce was at the lead of the parade, and Jensen took up the back, so they could help navigate and make sure no one ran into trouble. With the length of the parade, Joyce had reached the Guemes ferry terminal before Jensen at the back end even left Cap Sante Marina.
“We just had a set rendezvous time,” Jensen said. “I think it went so well.”
Jensen and Joyce used Facebook as a communication tool in organizing the event.
“We got nothing but positive feedback,” Jensen said.
The only complaint they’ve heard so far is that some people didn’t know the parade was going on. Plans are already in the works for next year, with modifications to make the parade even better, Jensen said.
