Boating and biking events are the next to be canceled this year in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Small Boat Messabout, originally scheduled for May, is postponed indefinitely, according to the Anacortes Waterfront Alliance.
The group is planning to launch small group water activities once the county enters to the next phase of Gov. Jay Inslee’s reopening plan, according to organizers.
The Open Streets event planned for the end of August is canceled this year, too.
The annual event shuts down Commercial Avenue downtown so people can walk, bike, roller skate and use other human-powered modes of transportation for the day.
The event will be back in 2021, organizer Warren Tessler said in an email.
A decision on the biggest event in Anacortes, the Anacortes Arts Festival each August, has not yet been made.
Organizers plan to make a decision in early June. The Arts Festival normally brings in roughly 100,000 visitors.
