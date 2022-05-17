A plaque honoring those who died while serving in Iraq and Afghanistan will have a new home Saturday.

The plaque, funded by donations from the Patriots Corner group, will be installed at the Veterans Memorial Wall in Causland Park at 10 a.m. Saturday, for Armed Forces Day.

The group donated the plaque to the city earlier this year.

The event will feature the Oak Harbor High School Naval Junior ROTC serving as Honor Guard and playing taps. Some Anacortes Middle School students will sing the national anthem.

