Anacortes City Council member Matt Miller announced Monday his candidacy for mayor.
He becomes the second council member to announce plans to seek the seat now held by Laurie Gere, a two-term mayor who decided not to run for a third term. Ryan Walters announced his candidacy in February.
Miller, a retired Navy commander and former executive officer of Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, has lived in Anacortes since 1999 and was first elected to the City Council in November 2013. He serves on committees related to the city’s broadband internet utility, information technology and public safety. He also serves on the Skagit County Law & Justice Council and the county Ferry Advisory Committee and chairs the city’s Lodging Tax Advisory Committee. He and his family previously owned a business in Anacortes.
“I have an extensive and unique background of experience, both in government and in the private sector,” Miller said in his campaign announcement. “I want to continue to bring practical, logical and competent leadership without a political bias — which was an essential part of my success as a military officer and as a business owner. I have been making important decisions my whole life in team environments and always tried to do the right thing, the first time, every time.”
Miller said his priorities as mayor would include: “smart and planned growth” in housing and jobs; continued improvement and maintenance of streets and infrastructure; and meeting the increasing demand for public safety services as Anacortes grows.
“All must be done while maintaining a balanced budget and preserving our beautiful natural environment,” he said.
The announcements by Miller and Walters mean they must regularly file campaign finance disclosure forms with the state Public Disclosure Commission. The official candidate filing period is May 17-24. The primary election is Aug. 3; the general election is Nov. 2.
The mayor is elected to a four-year term, is full-time and is paid $$94,000 to $113,000 a year based on step increases.
