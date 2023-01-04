As Mayor Matt Miller begins his second year in office, he has several projects and goals in focus for 2023.
In his first year, Miller said he worked internally with city leaders to make sure every employee was working as efficiently as possible and made great strides in the implementation of the city's fiber project. For 2023, he wants to push that forward, along with securing a levy lid lift with a proposal to raise property taxes to help fund more police officers and firefighters. He also wants to see progress on the MJB waterfront property development on Q Avenue and check off a list of other major pending issues.
The fiber project
One goal Miller set for 2022 was to read every contract that came to his desk and make sure things were being completed correctly. He's also been focused on "silo-busting," or making sure each department isn't standing alone. Instead, everyone should be communicating and working together to make sure things get done for the city as a whole. Progress has been made, he said.
A prime example is the fiber project, which is a huge expense and a lot of work, he said. Other departments, like parks and streets employees, have stepped in to help get things done.
The fiber project is underway, and streets in Skyline need to be brought up to standard, Miller said. About 300 people are still waiting to be connected in that area.
Up next is the Guemes View area, from the Anacortes Airport over to A Avenue along Highway 20. There is a good chance that portion of this project comes in under budget, Miller said. That's important as the expensive project continues, he said.
When the fiber project first kicked off, Miller was on the City Council and was very hesitant about it because providing internet as a municipality was new and a big risk, he said.
Once approved, though, Miller joined the fiber committee and did what he could to make sure things went well.
There now are more than 1,700 people currently using Anacortes's fiber network, with more waiting to be signed up. The program brings in more than $100,000 a year. Until work is completed to bring fiber to all parts of the city, which should be wrapped up by the end of this year, the city must still plan for great expense, Miller said.
Already, the city has put in $11 million into the project (though remaining debt is $4 million), with another $6 million that will go into it. More than $2 million will come from a federal grant.
"We are going at a good, steady pace," Miller said.
The customer base continues to grow, and sales tax revenues are helping to fund city operations. Sales tax continues to be a strong source of income, Miller said. And his efforts to work directly with contractors means Miller has more oversight on the work.
“We are on track for success in fiber," he said.
Fire and police
A tax increase is set to be on the ballot for voter approval in April. Miller said it's necessary as the town's population continues to grow.
"I believe we need new police officers, and I believe we need new firefighters," Miller said.
The levy would pay for five new officers and eight new firefighters. The City Council discussed it over several meetings after the guilds of both departments sent a request to the mayor for help with more staff.
The city applied for a federal grant that would have helped with fire staff, but will not receive that money, Miller said. The extra levy money would mean an extra team at the main fire station downtown. Right now, when one fire team is deployed from downtown, a second comes in from Skyline to cover. If something happens in Skyline during that period, response time is increased. Additional people would reduce response times, allow more coverage and, in general, mean a safer Anacortes, Miller said.
Changes in state law have meant each police call takes more time. That and rising crime rates mean a need for more officers, Miller said. Crime rate numbers are still being finalized for 2022, but the mayor and police looked at some monthly rates. As an example, there were eight motor vehicle thefts for all of 2018 in town, and March 2022 saw nine just in that one month, Miller said in an email.
"It's the right time," he said.
Coming into the job, Miller brought with him more than 30 years of leadership and management experience. He said his goal was to work with city leaders to make sure operations are at their best.
That started with a meeting of all department heads. In particular, Miller focused on the Anacortes Fire Department, which underwent a leadership change in 2020 and operated with an interim chief until Bill Harris took over in April 2021. Since then, the department has gone through a restructuring and is now in a good place, Miller said.
"I'm proud of Bill Harris and the work he's done," the mayor said.
Meanwhile, the city is bringing in two new employees to help with code and parking enforcement. One will work full-time through City Hall, helping with stormwater code, which has become more stringent, and with houses that have multiple code infractions around town.
The police department is adding a half-time person to work on parking enforcement.
MJB Property
Looking forward, development on the MJB Property is on the priority list. While final plans for the property's development are still underway, the company plans to put in public access to the waterfront as well as housing, retail shops, a boutique hotel and an event space. Potentially, there could be senior housing and a small grocery store, too, company representatives have said.
Miller said there will be tall buildings there, but there is a good tradeoff that brings benefits to the city. It will create more public access to the waterfront, as required by code, and a large influx of property taxes that will help fund essential services, he said.
While the housing created won't be categorized as "affordable," it is more housing and is "important to our tax base," Miller said.
Pending issues, plans
• The city is still working to find a solution for a temporary event center. By year's end, the Port of Anacortes is returning the Transit Shed to maritime use and will no longer rent it out for events. The city is looking at an option that would add a covered area in the courtyard at the Depot Arts & Community Center and greatly increase capacity for events there That project is still in the brainstorming phase, but could be very exciting, Miller said.
• Repair work begins on the Tommy Thompson trestle that was burned by a fire in August is about to begin.
• Miller hopes to get a commitment from the state Department of Transportation to pave and improve Commercial Avenue (which, as part of the state highway system is a state responsibility), as well as work with Washington State Ferries to reinstate the ferry route between Anacortes and Sidney, B.C.
• The city is implementing a "See, Click, Fix" app that will allow people to report problems like potholes and other street issues directly.
• The city will demolish the old water treatment plant this year, as required by the Department of Ecology.
• On hold is the outfall project, which the city planned to start last year. The Wastewater Treatment Plant Outfall Relocation project intends to replace the existing damaged wastewater plant sewer outfall with a new pipe that will extend out into the Guemes Channel, where the city will have greater access for future maintenance. The project comes after a February 2020 incident where a large amount of rainfall caused the outfall pipe to separate near the port's storm pond at Pier 2. A problem with permits led to delays, and the city terminated its contract for construction. Now, it is holding all the materials and will start construction back up when permits are approved. That will likely not be this year, Miller said. Funding for the project is coming from FEMA, which should also cover the cost of delays, Miller said.
Looking back at 2022
Miller noted progress in several areas during 2022. One big push for 2022 was bringing back all employees to work in the office, instead of remotely, he said.
The city completed a roundabout at 32nd Street and paved 37th Street, both big projects that improved travel in those areas, Miller said.
Miller said that last year, work continued to reduce the number of transient RVs parking along city streets. The outreach team is still going out often to talk to those who are still living on the streets to connect them with resources to find other housing, he said. Over the course of 2022, staff and the APD removed at least nine RVs or campers from the streets (with seven of those coming from T Avenue), Miller said in an email. Some left on their own after being connected to resources and others were impounded. There are about eight people living on T Avenue now in roughly six RVs (though the numbers do change), he said.
In his first year as mayor, Miller had to go through two large snow removal events. Employees came in while on vacation to use the city's five plows to clear the city streets.
"It really made me proud of the people that are here," he said.
