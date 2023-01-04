As Mayor Matt Miller begins his second year in office, he has several projects and goals in focus for 2023.

In his first year, Miller said he worked internally with city leaders to make sure every employee was working as efficiently as possible and made great strides in the implementation of the city's fiber project. For 2023, he wants to push that forward, along with securing a levy lid lift with a proposal to raise property taxes to help fund more police officers and firefighters. He also wants to see progress on the MJB waterfront property development on Q Avenue and check off a list of other major pending issues.


Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.