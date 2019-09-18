Republican state Senate candidate Daniel R. Miller has wanted to be in public office since his first campaign for state House in 1994. He’s believed it within reach since 1996 when he finished with 43.51% of the vote to Jeff Morris’ 56.49%.
He remembers that ‘96 race for state House as the one he almost won (he lost by 6,344 votes of 48,870 cast) and it’s kept him a believer. In the ensuing years, the landscaper and collectibles dealer has run unsuccessfully six times for state Legislature, once for San Juan County Commission (he received 35 votes to finish a distant fourth of four candidates), and once for San Juan Island Hospital District Board.
In debates this year, he often described some issues as “complicated” and lamented that debate rules didn’t give him enough time to respond to a question about climate change.
Still, that race he almost won keeps him in the fray. He was one of four candidates to participate this year in a forum hosted by Fidalgo Democrats — the sole Republican in the room, an eight-time also-ran seeking votes from an unlikely crowd. He told attendees the county’s water crisis doesn’t exist and that he wants to explore a possible connection between certain medications and Alzheimer’s disease.
And yet, he finished second in the top-two primary, defeating labor law attorney Carrie Blackwood of Bellingham, and it was 1996 all over again. Blackwood reported raising $54,838 in campaign contributions and spending $39,599; Miller is exempt from filing campaign finance reports because he doesn’t plan to raise or spend more than $5,000.
In the general election, he faces incumbent Sen. Liz Lovelett, whose reported contributions to date are $72,840 with expenditures at $45,844.
What makes Miller run?
“Each time I’ve run for office it’s because of issues that I’ve been concerned about,” he said. “Important issues have come up and I’ve thought, ‘I would like to help on those.’ “
The issues he’s concerned about: Additional taxation (he opposes a proposed capital gains tax on six-figure earnings from investments, calling it a type of income tax, which he says violates the state Constitution); protecting religious freedom and freedom of speech; and bringing state investment dollars home (the Washington State Investment Board is investing up to $650 million in real estate in Hong Kong).
“Government investments is something Democrats and Republicans can work on together,” he said, adding that bringing government dollars home could generate new revenue to offset budgetary shortfalls.
Miller believes there is adequate water in the aquifer to meet agricultural, environmental, industrial and residential needs. “There really is no water shortage,” he said.
Miller wants hearings on possible links between medications and Alzheimer’s, and he wants to determine whether there’s a pattern to missing-person cases in national parks in Washington.
How should the state respond to the issue?
“You’re probably not going to like my answer, but we’ll have a hearing,” he said.
