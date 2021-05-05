Candidates for mayor of Anacortes won’t file their candidacies with Skagit County Elections Ofice until May 17-24, but the two announced candidates thus far have gotten a head start on raising funds for their campaigns.
Councilman Matt Miller reported raising $16,237 as of April 27 for his campaign for mayor, according to the state Public Disclosure Commission website. Councilman Ryan Walters reported raising $6,434 as of April 7, the date of his latest campaign finance report filed with the PDC.
While the candidate filing period for the 2021 election is two weeks away, Walters registered with the PDC in February and Miller in March. That meant they could begin raising campaign funds, which must be reported to the PDC in accordance with state law. Campaign finance and expense reports can be found at www.pdc.wa.gov/browse.
Miller reported receiving 25 donations ranging from $50 to $1,000. Three contributions came from family members, and Miller also contributed $1,500 to his campaign fund.
Notable contributors include William Doddridge, CEO of the Jewelry Exchange, who founded Great America PAC to support President Donald J. Trump’s election and reelection; Doddridge contributed $1,000 to Miller’s campaign. Other notable contributors include Quantum Construction, $1,000; and Dave Sem, leader of the Anacortes Railway Group, $500.
Miller’s most significant expense to date: $188.01 to Squarespace, a web development service in New York, for development of a campaign website.
Walters reported receiving 41 contributions, ranging from $25 to $875. The largest contributions came from three family menbers. He also reported various small contributions totaling $120.
Notable contributors include Anacortes Housing Commissioner Susan Rooks, $100; former Democratic state House candidate Tom Pasma, $100; Andrea Doll, a former Anacortes planning commissioner who once served as an Alaska state legislator, $50; and Sedro-Woolley City Councilman Karl De Jong, $25.
The primary election is Aug. 3, and the general election is Nov. 2. The mayor is the full-time, salaried chief executive officer of the city. The pay range is $96,083 to $115,826 depending on years of service. The person elected in November will be the 51st mayor since Anacortes became a city in 1890.
