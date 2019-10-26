The Anacortes City Council is scheduled to vote Monday on a revised resolution establishing an inclusion policy.
The council will meet at 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers in City Hall. The meeting is open to the public.
The council first considered the resolution on Oct. 14, but tabled it in response to City Councilman Matt Miller’s objections to passages that stated the city would “speak out against and discourage hate speech as contrary to our values,” and would condemn or oppose all acts of “hatred.”
Miller and council members Eric Johnson and Ryan Walters worked together on a revision, but Miller said on Friday he still can't support the resolution. "It will probably be a 6-1 vote" to approve the resolution, he predicted.
Miller said Friday he "hates hate speech," but feels including "hate speech" in the resolution is "a slippery slope too far" because speech is protected by the First Amendment and "everyone holds their own definition of what hate speech is." As an example, he said, "Many strongly believe certain policy statements by certain political leaders are acts of ‘hate speech.’ "
According to the resolution summary, Miller asks for deletion of the term "hate speech" from the resolution and deletion of the phrase "We firmly reject and condemn, as contrary to our values, acts of hate speech — speech that attacks a person or a group … ”
The original resolution was written by council members Bruce McDougall, Carolyn Moulton and Anthony Young, with the assistance of Rev. Terry Kyllo, director of Neighbors in Faith, which works to build relationships and understanding between Christians and Muslims. It was spurred in part by the finding this summer of a hangman’s noose in a tree at Cap Sante Park and the display of a Nazi symbol at a vendor’s booth during Shipwreck Day.
At the Oct. 14 council meeting, Miller said “no one has been able to define ‘hate speech’ for me. (The) First Amendment is very important to all of us who’ve taken an oath to defend the Constitution. Some for us have taken an oath to defend the Constitution with our life.” Miller is a retired Navy commander.
Regarding references to the word “hatred,” he said, “A lot of people have a different idea of what that means.” He said hate crimes are already addressed by state law. Under that law, RCW 9A.36.080, it is a crime to physically injure, cause fear of harm to, or damage the property of a person because of his or her race, color, religion, ancestry, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, gender expression or identity, or disability.
"Words alone do not constitute a hate crime offense unless the context or circumstances surrounding the words indicate the words are a threat," the law states.
Miller said on Oct. 14, “I just think putting that word in there is fairly concerning to me, especially since, you know, I do hate things. I hate kale, I hate ISIS ... When the government tries to define hate speech, especially those of us in power, it feels very political and Orwellian to me.”
According to the resolution summary, the revision deletes some repetitive sentences and reduces the length of the resolution “such that it could be printed, framed, and displayed in City Council as a permanent testament to the City’s vision of an inclusive community.”
The resolution provides a definition of hate speech based on the hate crime statute, RCW 9A.36.080. It adds “color” and “ancestry” to the list of protected classes, but deletes the words “group affiliation” and “political persuasion” from the list of protected classes because “to include these items would be overly broad, because political speech and the right to assemble are the most important freedoms guaranteed by the First Amendment and not generally associated with the concept of hate speech."
The revised resolution also deletes “hatred” by itself “as a concept that we oppose,” because hatred is “a state of mind, not an action,” whereas “hate speech is an act.”
In the resolution, the city states, in part:
“We expect all individuals to be treated fairly and to be allowed to live their lives with dignity, free from mistreatment and targeting.”
“We firmly reject and condemn all acts of racism, harassment, intimidation, and other forms of bullying.”
“We firmly reject and condemn, as contrary to our values, acts of hate speech — speech that attacks a person or a group on the basis of race, color, ethnicity, ancestry, national origin, immigration status, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, age, mental or physical ability, economic status, housing status, social status, system of belief, practice of faith.”
“We believe that the clear and noteworthy spirit of our community as a whole is welcoming and kind, richly diverse, and warmly accepting of everyone — locals and visitors alike.”
“The City Council and Mayor declare it to be the policy of the City that our City is accessible and open to everyone; to vigorously oppose all acts of racism, harassment, intimidation, bullying, and hate speech toward anyone; and to provide equal access to our local government to all persons in our City.”
