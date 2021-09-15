Anacortes City Council members Matt Miller and Ryan Walters are candidates for mayor on the Nov. 2 ballot. Current Mayor Laurie Gere is not seeking re-election. The mayor is elected to a full-time, four-year term and serves as salaried chief executive officer of this city of 18,000 people.
Matt Miller, a retired Navy commander and flight officer, once served as executive officer of NAS Whidbey Island, a job he said was similar to serving as a mayor of a city. As the executive officer, he oversaw 12 departments — among them police, fire, public works, recreation, and sanitation — serving an on-base community of 10,000.
“I have real-world experience and leadership in both the public and private sectors, in addition to my 10 years serving on the City Council and Planning Commission,” said Miller, a candidate for mayor of Anacortes. “As a career naval officer, I have been in leadership positions and have managed people for most of my adult life.”
For 15 years, he and his wife owned Tell Me a Story toy store, which he has said ultimately couldn’t compete with online competitors. However, he cites the experience as giving him an understanding of “the challenges and optimism it takes to run a small business in Anacortes, providing goods and services for the public, making payroll for employees and balancing a budget. This kind of knowledge comes from living the experience.”
Miller, 55, is in the last year of his second term on the City Council. He chose to seek election as mayor rather than a third term on the council.
Miller, a resident of the Hillcrest area, said his vision for the city is “a municipal government that is open, transparent and customer service oriented,” and “an administration that seeks a balanced approach that is practical, professional, efficient and inclusive to all ideas, ensuring the best solutions rise to every challenge and opportunity.”
What voters might expect
COVID-19
The mayoral candidates have varying philosophies on a number of subjects, but both said last week that they agree on something that will have a direct effect on city employees. At a candidates’ forum held by the Anacortes branch of the American Association of University Women, both Miller and opponent Ryan Walters said they do not want to require COVID-19 vaccinations for city employees. Walters said first responders would be an exception.
Miller made no exception and also said that parents, not governments, should decide if their children wear masks to school.
“Ultimately, it comes down to the individual making risk decisions,” he said. “You can make those arguments about, ‘You’re risking my children.’ I think a lot of those are hyperbolic arguments because the world is not without risks in anything, and we need to have a plan to come out of this.
“… Certainly, mask up wherever you want to mask up. But demanding that your neighbors get a vaccine so you can feel a little bit less at risk, I don’t think I’m ready to go there.”
City issues
If elected, Miller would preside over the city as it removes contaminants from the former water treatment plant site and the former A Avenue landfill; possibly strengthens the Whistle Lake dam; continues improvements to city streets, the wastewater treatment plant and stormwater handling. He would be responsible for safeguarding the city’s resources while navigating the unpredictability of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Miller and other City Council members failed to raise any alarms about the city’s failure to tell residents about contamination at the old water treatment plant until two years after it was discovered – and after the city spent nearly $2 million on contractors. Miller said the legal and consulting fees were presented to the council in a “piecemeal nature” that was difficult to tally.
Miller said as mayor, he would handle public notification differently.
”The feedback I provided, as someone who led several demolition projects at a nearby naval base, is that it is not unusual to find hazardous materials from buildings constructed in the 1950s and ’60s, and I did not believe we needed to have a legal or public relations firm communicate what I felt was straight-forward information,” he said.
Miller wants to continue the city’s program of improvements to streets, water and wastewater treatment, and installation of broadband fiber.
“We will work with our state and county partners while leveraging our transportation sales tax revenues to get ahead on road maintenance,” he said. “We will enhance the city’s character by thoughtfully managing our increasing demand for public safety services. Quality of life is not possible without starting with a safe community and fully funded police and fire departments.”
Miller believes the 2019 update to the city’s zoning code will increase the number and types of homes in the city, helping to stabilize home prices that have climbed as demand exceeds supply. Those code changes provide for cottage-style homes as well as duplexes, triplexes and condos, the idea being smaller will be more affordable.
The current median price of a home in Anacortes is over $600,000, according to the Northwest Multiple Listings Service.
“We have about 40% of our workforce living outside the city,” Miller said. “I believe increasing the (housing) supply is an integral part of the answer. … The continued construction of multifamily units should relieve some of the current pressures.”
He has high hopes for a pilot program that makes a contracted social worker available to the police department during business hours for response to mental health crises.
“It is still too early to fully evaluate the overall success of this partnership, but I am very optimistic,” he said. “We will also continue a regional approach with our county partners where it makes sense.”
Regarding homelessness, Miller said it’s important to understand the extent of the problem and “not overreach the solution.”
“In 2019, our official chronic homeless count in Anacortes was nine,” he said. “We need to treat all our citizens with kindness and provide a hand up, but as a relatively small city, we cannot become a destination for transient homeless.
“We will continue to partner with our successful nonprofits in reducing our homelessness in addition to working with our county partners. For those that just need a little help to get back on their feet, we have community-driven resources available … All exist with core missions to provide food, shelter, clothing, education and encouragement to help them find their way back to self-sufficiency.”
