Matt Miller is now officially the mayor of Anacortes.
Though he took his legal oath of office last week, before the start of his term, he took it again publicly at the City Council meeting Jan. 3 before leading his first meeting as mayor.
He replaces Mayor Laurie Gere, who completed her second term last week.
Along with Miller, three members of the City Council took their oaths of office. One, Amanda Hubik, took the oath for the first time.
Carolyn Moulton and Anthony Young took their oaths as they enter their second term of office. Bruce McDougall, also a returning City Council member, didn’t take his yet because he was attending the meeting remotely. He is already acting under the oath he took last time and will continue to do so until he can be officially sworn in for his new term, Miller said.
“It’s always great to take that oath,” Miller said. “I am honored to have taken it and to be with all of you who have taken that oath to serve our great city.”
Miller thanked Gere and the city staff for making the transition smooth.
He also read aloud a mission statement that has hung on the wall of the mayor’s office for three mayors.
“Our mission is to maintain and improve the quality of life reflecting community expectations through a focus on public participation and employees-mayor-council teamwork,” he read.
McDougall also talked about the role of mayor pro tempore, which he has held for a couple of years. That person fills in when the mayor is unavailable.
It traditionally goes to the most senior council member who has not served previously in the position. McDougall nominated Young, who was ultimately approved by all council members to be the next mayor pro tem.
Young welcomed Miller to the role of mayor and said he looked forward to working alongside him in moving the city forward.
