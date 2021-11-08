Matt Miller’s lead for the Anacortes mayor position grew again Monday evening.
As of about 4:40 p.m. Monday, Miller is leading Ryan Walters by 181 votes. The first count on Nov. 2 had left just eight votes between them, though Miller has led each day so far.
After Monday's count, the total was 4,170 votes (51%) for Miller vs. 3,989 (49%) for Walters.
An estimated 700 Skagit County ballots remain, and the next batch of results is set for release at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
The election certification date is Nov. 23.
Ballots continue to be counted in the other races, as well, though the mayor’s race is the closest in Anacortes.
For City Council, incumbent Bruce McDougall is leading challenger Sara Holahan 4,393 votes (59%) to 2,894 votes (50%) for Position 5.
Amanda Hubik is leading for Position 4, with 4,044 votes (53%) to Jeff Graf’s 3,526. Either would be new to the council, replacing a seat vacated by mayoral hopeful Miller.
Meredith McIlmoyle is leading Celese Stevens for School Board Position 1, with a total of 5,790 votes (60%) to 3,780 (39%).
In Position 2 for the School Board, Diana Farnsworth is leading Erik Schorr with a total of 5,561 votes (58%) to 4,037 (42%).
For the Port of Anacortes, Jon Ronngren has 6,758 votes while write-in candidate Mary LaFleur has earned 973 votes.
Incumbent Port Commissioner Kathy Pittis is also far ahead with 8,789 votes to Doug Pratt’s 1,087. Pratt withdrew from the race, but his name was still on the ballot.
The Fidalgo Pool and Fitness Center maintenance and operation levy is passing with 6,491 yes votes (68%) to 3,066 no votes (32%). The levy will replace the current one that pays for much of the facility’s operational needs.
Christine Mathes is also winning her commissioner seat with 4,672 votes to James Mitchell’s 1,443. Mitchell decided to withdraw from the race, but his name still appeared on the ballot.
