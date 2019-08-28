The Anacortes School Board has approved the district’s roughly $40 million budget, with a focus on staff and money allocated to programs that Superintendent Mark Wenzel said will help the schools meet their priorities and help students.
“We are investing in what we have set out as most important to us and the students,” Wenzel said last week. “Community support plays a major part in this budget.”
That’s because in addition to state and federal funding, voter-passed local tax levies, donations and area partnerships mean the district can continue to offer services for all students, Wenzel said.
About 87 percent over the overall budget expenditures go toward staff salaries and benefits, district finance director Dave Cram said.
“The people in our system are the difference makers,” Wenzel said.
The district is receiving more money from the state this year as part of a decision to increase property taxes throughout the state to provide more money to schools to fund basic education. Those funds are going to staff after salary increases were instituted last year.
It amounts to $813,117 more in state funding this year and $861,483 more in special education funding, but because of a levy cap it will receive $706,539 less in local levy dollars. That means a total of $968,061 more in resources.
Salary expenditures went up last year. In the 2018-19 school year, the district spent just over $33 million in staff salaries and employee benefits. The 2019-20 school budget projects it will spend more than $34 million.
That leaves less money for programs.
Basically, the district is cutting back to the state prototypical model, Wenzel said. The result is better-paid teachers but simpler additional programs.
The district cut about $1 million through staff attrition and by cutting programs such as the district-run preschool program.
Board President Bobbilyn Hogge thanked the staff for their dedication to finding those cuts and balancing the budget. Many cuts had to come from the 13 percent of the budget not dedicated to staff salary, and that’s not easy, she said.
Going into the 2019-20 school year, the budget is balanced, and all employee bargaining groups were expected to reach agreements with the district, Wenzel said.
School budgets and state funding are also dependent on enrollment, Cram said. Over the past several years, enrollment has been dropping in the district. In the 2018-19 school year, the district lost about 50 students.
That means less money to help pay for school programs, Cram said.
So far this year, things are looking up, slightly, but the district needs more students, Wenzel said.
Other expenditures planned for this year are in line with the district’s five pillars set forth in its strategic plan — Quality Instruction, Social-Emotional Learning, Equity, Stewardship and Partnerships — Wenzel said.
Several big projects coming up this year will help promote those pillars and make a difference for students, he said.
Competitive pay for teachers and para educators are part of the Quality Instruction pillar, Wenzel said. Other Quality Instruction expenses this year are stipends for professional learning, instructional coaches and $15,000 for curriculum alignment.
The Early Learning coordinator position held by Nicole Mortimer would have been cut this year if it hadn’t been for a grant received by the district earlier this summer, Wenzel said.
In Social-Emotional Learning, another grant is helping out. A $10,000 grant will go to implement Character Strong, a social-emotional program at the high school. The younger grades continue the implementation of RULER, a program started last year with staff. Students will be involved this year, Wenzel said.
A $70,000 grant also funds a social worker at the district and the district itself is spending $90,000 to fund a mental health counselor, one of several mental health professionals across the schools. While the district is paying for this one, others are funded by partnerships and donations involving the Island Hospital Foundation, area service clubs and Skagit County.
The district is dedicating professional development staff time to the Equity pillar this year and is putting $30,000 toward both the long-term facilities plan and the superintendent search this year as part of its Stewardship pillar.
In Partnerships, a $100,000 grant funded the Impact summer school program and funds from the technology levy are going toward the Schoology program that will help parents be connected to their students’ schoolwork and assignments.
Another $50,000 of district money is going to publications and community events.
