Anacortes residents can expect to see higher prices at local retail shops and restaurants as businesses scramble to stay profitable after minimum wage jumped up 12.5% statewide on Jan. 1.
Minimum wage increased from $12 to $13.50 as part of Initiative 1433, which was voted on in 2016 and began incrementally raising minimum wage each year. The increase from 2019 to 2020, however, is the most significant price increase of the initiative and as a result, some local small businesses need to make changes to keep afloat.
“It’s devastating,” said Allen Rhoades, co-owner of Rockfish Grill and Anacortes Brewery. “What we need to talk about is what is minimum wage and what is living wage, and are they the same thing?”
Minimum wage has more than doubled since the Rockfish opened its doors in 2000, from $6.50 to $13.50. For industries like the restaurant industry, employees often start work with little to no training and work their way up into different positions, moves that usually comes with raises, Rhoades said.
“We train from within,” Rhoades said. “Full service casual dining restaurants cannot absorb a 13% pay increase just out of corporate profit, because there isn’t any, or at least not that much.”
Not only do restaurants like the Rockfish need to account for higher wages for their employees, but they must factor in higher costs from their suppliers who are facing the same situation.
For example, Rhoades said he’s already seen some costs for items like nonalcoholic beverages increase from his supplier, so that cost will passed down the line, and customers will see it reflected on menu prices.
“We expect to see all of our vendors drive their prices forward to accommodate this increased labor cost,” Rhoades said.
Stephanie Hamilton, director of the Anacortes Chamber of Commerce, said she was concerned about the big wage jump ever since voters approved the initiative in 2016, and tried to promote a legislative plan that would roll out the increases more slowly to help businesses prepare.
“We’re trying to say (to legislators) ‘Hey, can you guys stop piling on, or we’re going to lose our small businesses,” she said.
Hamilton said she and others concern about this higher minimum wage aren’t against workers earning more.
“That’s not the case,” she said. “I’m for (workers) earning a higher wage. A minimum wage is like a training wage.”
One of Hamilton’s concerns is that small businesses won’t continue to hire young workers who are just getting started in the workforce because it will be too expensive to train them. Also, raising the base wage puts pressure on all wages.
“It just keeps going up for everybody,” Hamilton said.
Without equitable raises for more tenured workers, we start to see wage compression said Bob Battles, director of government affairs at the Association of Washington Business. Wage compression is when there is only a small difference in pay between employees, even if the employees differ in skill or experience.
“You don’t increase minimum wage by a buck fifty an hour and not have an impact,” Battles said.
Barbara Atterberry, owner of Bob’s Chowder Bar and BBQ Salmon, is feeling the impact of the wage increase and the compression it’s caused.
“I can’t give my managerial staff or my chef a 12.5% increase,” she said. “It just seems so unfair.”
Preparing for the busy summer tourism season is now a more expensive task for Atterberry, who said she needs to triple her waitstaff by June. Now just training the summer support staff to prepare for the season will set the restaurant back thousands of dollars, money that won’t be recouped when the season is over and the staff is no longer needed.
“Why can’t I give a training wage to someone while I’m training them and then bump them up to minimum wage?” Atterberry said. “These blanket numbers are actually hurting the people they are meant to help.”
Under state law, employers can pay 14- and 15-year-old workers 85% of minimum wage, $11.48 per hour, but workers ages 16 and above get the full minimum wage and are under restrictions for the hours they may work. This makes it less likely for employers to hire young, unskilled workers, Hamilton fears.
To avoid some of the crunch placed on her business, Atterberry said she has stepped in to take more shifts at the restaurant and reduced employee hours.
At the Fidalgo Pool and Fitness Center, the Board of Commissioners voted in December to amend the 2020 budget to increase staff wages for certain positions at the pool above minimum wage in an effort to retain skilled workers, many of whom are high school students.
Lifeguards must complete a 30-hour class and pass a test to become certified. To incentivize making that commitment, the wage for entry level lifeguards is set 50 cents above the new minimum wage, with an additional 25-cents per hour earned after 90 days and another at the one-year mark.
The intent is to keep the entry level position appealing. The former hourly wage for the position was $12.50, which was also 50 cents above minimum wage in 2019.
“(Our employees) could go work at McDonalds, effective Jan. 1, for $13.50 and just walk in and not have to get certified. In order to work here, he has to have 30 hours and pass the test,” Executive Director Mitch Everton said at the meeting.
