All around town, dozens of faces wave out at passersby from the sides of buildings — historical figures crafted by late artist Bill Mitchell, who died in 2019.
Mitchell spent decades of his life creating murals of prominent people in Anacortes, including mayors, colorful characters and even himself.
The Bill Mitchell estate this week donated about 140 murals to the City of Anacortes, with the city accepting the donation at its council meeting Monday, Aug. 10.
The Anacortes Mural Project falls under the care of the Anacortes Museum, which is working on an inventory of all the murals and the people, events and scenes they represent.
The Anacortes Museum Foundation has pledged to raise $5,000 per year in stewardship for maintenance of the collection, museum Director Bret Lunsford told the City Council.
The Anacortes Mural Project is a successful, well-recognized part of Anacortes, and the museum and its foundation want to keep it going, Lunsford said.
“Thank you to Bill Mitchell for his vision and his lifelong dedication to this project and to the arts,” Lunsford said.
He and other museum staff will work with building owners where the murals are located to make sure the owners still want the pieces on their sites.
Eric Petersen, the treasurer of the Anacortes Museum Foundation, spoke during the public comment period and told the council that the murals attract people to town.
“Bill Mitchell was a treasure,” he said.
The foundation will work to make sure the murals are maintained, he said.
“We don’t intend to make new murals; we intend to take care of the ones we have,” Petersen said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.