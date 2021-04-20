Once permits are approved, the 95-year-old former Pilgrim Congregational Church on the corner of 28th and Commercial Avenue will come down.
Plans are for the site to become home to a mixed-use building with apartments and office space, including an office for Kelli Lang Re/Max Gateway. Kelli Lang bought the property in October 2020 after it sat empty for years.
The land-use permit application for these plans is still under review of the city planning department. Because the plan for the property is for fewer than 10 units, it does not require a public feedback period, said Emily Morgan, city associate planner. Building permits will still need to be approved if the plans are accepted.
Internal feedback on the plan within the city might be completed this week, Morgan said.
An inspection for asbestos is now underway, and the results will determine what type of demolition permit is needed.
The land-use permit application details a three-story, 9,468-square-foot building with office space on the first floor and eight apartment units on the top two floors. The project is estimated at $1.7 million and was designed by Carletti Architect of Mount Vernon.
The property was for sale for three years before Lang bought it, Lang said.
Happy Land-1 LLC, of Edmond, Oklahoma, had bought it from the church for $375,000 in 2014 and sold it to Lang for $493,500, records show.
The church building was built in 1926 by the Pilgrim Congregational Church, which first formed in 1877, according to county and museum documents.
The Rev. Ralph Kirk Anderson dedicated the church in a ceremony on Sunday, Oct. 10, 1926.
“As the finishing touches of our new church building are nearing completion… we cannot but appreciate more and more the valuable assistance of those who have ministered to this church in other years and of those who have so liberally contributed to the cause. The clear vision, high ideals and ability of forming lasting friendships of my predecessors have cleared the path of progress and helped to make the present accomplishment possible,” Anderson wrote in a letter in the American in 1926.
The church held space for cooperative preschools, Alcoholics Anonymous meetings, classes, meetings, dinners and parties, and in February 2013, the church held the first same-sex wedding in Anacortes.
On Feb. 28, 2013, a man lit a fire in the basement that caused $80,000 in damages to the church, according to news reports. He also caused fire damage to the Salvation Army and to a truck in which a person was sleeping. He pleaded guilty to three counts of first-degree arson and was sentenced to 7 1/2 years.
The church was sold out of necessity as the cost of repairs were too high for the congregation, the Rev. Roger Ridgway told the American in 2014. The congregation held a celebration of the church building before moving out.
“The church is the people, the congregation — not a building,” Ridgway said at the time.
The congregation, which later changed its name to New Pilgrims Community, has used the United Methodist Church at 2201 H Ave. for their gatherings ever since.
