Installation of streets and utilities on 28 acres of MJB Properties’ central waterfront land will begin in June or July, but removal of two 100-foot towers will have to wait until October.
That’s when ospreys born during spring will leave the nest for their first winter.
MJB has a permit to demolish the towers, according to MJB development director Jimmy Blais. MJB, the city and state wildlife officials are communicating regarding the removal of the nest, which can legally take place after nesting season — April 1 to Sept. 30.
The towers are lingering reminders of the site’s past industrial uses. They were installed in the 1970s to illuminate the area used for construction of modular units, built by Snelson Anvil Construction, to house laborers that were building the Trans Alaska Oil Pipeline. The modulars were barged from Anacortes to Alaska.
Other past industrial uses include Scott Paper Mill. MJB, the Port of Anacortes and Scott Paper Mill owner Kimberly Clark cleaned the central waterfront area of industrial contamination; Seafarers Memorial Park and an in-water area thriving with eelgrass are two results of that cleanup.
Twenty-eight acres owned by MJB will be developed over a 10-year period into a community of 450 condos, townhomes and senior-living apartments, with a hotel, event center, retail stores, restaurants, two piers for transient moorage, and a waterfront esplanade that will complete a portion of the Tommy Thompson Trail. The area is bordered by 17th Street to the north, Q Avenue to the west, 22nd Street to the south, and Fidalgo Bay to the east.
According to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, osprey lay eggs in April or May. The hatchlings emerge in about a month and make their first flight 60 days after hatching. After fledging, the young remain with their parents for up to two months before heading to wintering grounds. They breed at age 2 or 3.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service considers osprey a “species of special concern.” Their population declined between the 1940s and 1970 because of the use of the now-banned insecticide DDT. The osprey population has made a comeback since then. It was downgraded in 1976 from endangered to threatened, and in 1999 from threatened to its current status.
A resident wrote a letter of concern to a City Council member, who responded with this assurance: “Several people have raised the question of the osprey nests and I’ve inquired with our Planning Department, who informs me that the developer is well aware that they must follow the relevant required protocols with respect to those nests, e.g., removal during the period of the year when the nest is not in use.”
