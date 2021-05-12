After a crane fell and killed two people, the legal teams for the prosecution and defense spent months gathering facts, interviewing witnesses and preparing to present the case to a judge.
Late last month, they got that chance. They stood before Skagit County District Court Judge Dianne Goddard, they presented their arguments, they entered exhibits to the record, they examined and cross-examined witnesses.
On top of all that, they still had to learn about other subjects for school.
The lawyers and witnesses in the trial were 11 members of Classical Conversations, a classical education Christian homeschool group. The students, who are from all around the Skagit Valley area and are between the ages of 13 and 15, spent a semester learning about the justice system. They were assigned roles within the trial and worked with actual judge Goddard in a mock trial setting.
“I was very impressed with their poise and confidence,” Goddard said.
The mock trial unit is used to teach students about the justice system and about how to defend, prepare and present a persuasive case, Classical Conversations Challenge B Director Gretchen Hanson said.
Students had to sort through material, pull out important facts, put those details in order, practice persuasive writing, memorize rules and witness statements and emphasize reasoning, Hanson said.
The students were very well-prepared, Goddard said. These kinds of programs help students get a better understanding of the criminal justice system.
Learning about something from a book is one thing, but a totally different kind of learning happens when students work in a hands-on setting like this one, she said.
Goddard talked to students who want to go into the law and now they know a bit more about what it’s like.
“They get a deeper understanding,” she said.
Goddard presided over the case at Anacortes Christian Church, because the Skagit County Courthouse is closed due to COVID-19 restrictions. The students presented the case to a jury made up of six community members.
“The kids worked hard each week and it was a joy to watch each one present their role,” Hanson wrote in an email. “Like a real trial the witnesses did not know the cross exam questions ahead of time and attorneys were allowed to object following objection protocols. They all did a fabulous job and I was amazed at their poise and presentation.”
Goddard said she liked that when the trial was going on, families came and watched.
The case was a fictional criminal trial featuring a real estate developer charged with reckless homicide in the deaths of two people at a construction site.
The case had a verdict, just like a real case, but the young lawyers and witnesses also received scores based on the work they did. The defense earned more points but the verdict came back guilty, Kayleigh Collins said.
She served as a prosecuting attorney. She and her team split up the work, so she did one cross-examination and presented the closing argument.
“It was a lot of fun, learning how the justice system works,” she said.
When the process started, Kayleigh said she didn’t know a lot about how trials work, so it was fun to see the whole process from start to the finish.
Maggie Gegen served as a defense attorney. She said part of the process in preparing for the trial was going through each person’s point of view of what happened.
To craft her opening statement, she had to put together the pieces with her team and find consistencies that she could use in her speech.
“All of us helped each other to make all the parts,” Maggie said.
Working as a team to bring everything together was the best part of the project, she said.
Lydia Schmidt served as a witness for the defense, taking on the role of a reporter who was writing about the construction.
“It was a lot of work and I was nervous, but it turned out to be a really beautiful experience,” she said. “I wish I could do it again.”
The best part of working on the project was watching months of work turn into something great. All that hard work came together at the trial, Lydia said.
“I’m really proud of my class and of myself,” she said.
