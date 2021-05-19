MOD Pizza, a made-on-demand pizza restaurant, is now open at Fidalgo Square.
The store is located at the former KFC/Taco Bell site, is 2,400 square feet and has a 600-square-foot covered patio for dining. MOD Pizza specializes in individual artisan-style pizzas and salads. MOD is the acronym for “made on demand.”
MOD Pizza was founded in Seattle in 2008 and now has more than 460 locations in the United States and United Kingdom, according to the company.
