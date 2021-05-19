0519 mod pizza

MOD Pizza is now open in Fidalgo Square Shopping Center on Commercial Avenue. (Richard Walker / Anacortes American)

MOD Pizza, a made-on-demand pizza restaurant, is now open at Fidalgo Square.

The store is located at the former KFC/Taco Bell site, is 2,400 square feet and has a 600-square-foot covered patio for dining. MOD Pizza specializes in individual artisan-style pizzas and salads. MOD is the acronym for “made on demand.”

MOD Pizza was founded in Seattle in 2008 and now has more than 460 locations in the United States and United Kingdom, according to the company.

More from this section

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.