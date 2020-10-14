The Anacortes City Council approved on Monday a second six-month extension of the moratorium on building height bonuses in the R4 zone west of Commercial Avenue.
No residents spoke during the public hearing portion of the meeting.
The vote extends the moratorium to April 21, 2021. The ban was first put in place on Oct. 21, 2019. The city was working through a plan adopted in December to develop building height alternatives in the R-4 zone, but officials say the process has been slowed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Planning Director Don Measamer said a public hearing with adoption of an alternative to the current building height bonus could be presented in February or March. A public hearing on preferred concepts — developed in workshops that took place in February — could be held in December before the Planning Commission, according to the current work plan. The City Council would review the commission’s recommended concept in January or February, with a public hearing and adoption the next month.
The City Council established the moratorium in response to public concerns after a five-story apartment building was proposed at 18th Street and O Avenue. The neighborhood is zoned R-4, with 40-foot building heights, but consists of mostly older one- and two-story homes.
A building height bonus provided in the updated development regulations allowed the developer an additional 10 feet of building height as long as 25% of the apartments are 600 square feet in size, the idea being that smaller apartments would be more affordable. Residents, however, said the building would be out of scale for the neighborhood and that the smaller units would still be too expensive for most lower-income residents.
The City Council could revise the development code, but the proposed five-story building would be grandfathered in because the development application was submitted under rules in place at the time.
