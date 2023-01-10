Anacortes School District

The parking lot of Anacortes Middle School, home of the  Anacortes School District office, was empty in this July 2020 photo as officials worked on a strategy for educating children during a pandemic. (File Photo)

 Colette Weeks / Skagit Valley Herald

The Anacortes School District is in the middle of its year-long push to balance its budget.

What started as an expected reduction of $2.4 million is now expected to reach at least $3.2 million in order to maintain its current fund balance. The extra need is a combination of factors, including shrinking enrollment, loss of special COVID-19 funds and tax collection restrictions.


