The parking lot of Anacortes Middle School, home of the Anacortes School District office, was empty in this July 2020 photo as officials worked on a strategy for educating children during a pandemic. (File Photo)
The Anacortes School District is in the middle of its year-long push to balance its budget.
What started as an expected reduction of $2.4 million is now expected to reach at least $3.2 million in order to maintain its current fund balance. The extra need is a combination of factors, including shrinking enrollment, loss of special COVID-19 funds and tax collection restrictions.
A committee of community members has been going through all district expenses to make cuts.
“We are continuing to work collaboratively with our staff and community to identify areas to reduce,” Superintendent Justin Irish said in a press release. “Our priority is our students’ classroom experience, and we are doing everything we can to limit impacts directly to the classroom.”
Already, the district cut $900,000 from its budget plans this year.
A budget town hall from 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, at Anacortes High School will share proposed cuts. Another from 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday, April 27, also at AHS, will go over the finalized budget plan.
The budget advisory council also meets regularly, and its meetings are open to the public.
