A California woman told authorities that her husband has not been seen or heard from in the two weeks since he was reported missing from the ferry Yakima and she believes he jumped from the vessel, the San Juan County coroner reported Friday.
Michael Gentile, 59, of Lakewood, California was with his wife Genevieve and teenage son on a trip to Seattle and they decided to spend the day on Lopez Island on New Year's Eve, according to a report from San Juan County Prosecuting Attorney/Coroner Randall Gaylord After visiting Lopez Island for the day, the Gentiles drove aboard the delayed 4:20 p.m. sailing from Lopez to Anacortes with plans to return to their hotel in Seattle.
During the transit, Gentile got out the car, the last one in the parking lane, according to a report issued by Gaylord's office. Upon arrival in Anacortes, Gentile did not return to the car. When the ferry unloaded in Anacortes, his wife notified the ferry workers that her husband was not with them and a thorough search was made of the vessel and ferry terminal.
Soon thereafter, a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter searched the waters of the ferry route. The Washington State Patrol also responded and an investigation was made from their office in Burlington.
Gaylord said that because Gentile was last known to be alive in San Juan County, that county's sheriff and coroner have jurisdiction. San Juan County Sheriff Ron Krebs said Gentile has been reported to the national database of missing persons and coordination has been made with colleagues in Canada with the RCMP and the British Columbia Coroner’s Service.
“We have learned that persons with or without personal floatation can travel long distances in the currents and winds of these waters,” Krebs said in the report issued by Gaylord's office. “Sometimes they are found, sometimes not."
Krebs asked that beach walkers and boaters be aware of the missing person and "report if they see something useful."
Gaylord said that as coroner, his office has issued “presumed” death certificates when there is sufficient circumstantial evidence that a person has died and the body will not be recovered. In most cases, the person is witnessed to have entered the water and not returned to the surface.
“We move slowly to presume a death from a vessel that is not witnessed or recorded on security cameras because in the early days there is a possibility that the missing person will be found,” Gaylord said.
Gaylord said anyone who traveled on that sailing of the Yakima and who may have information regarding Gentile is asked to contact the San Juan County Sheriff’s Office Dispatcher at 360-378-4151.
Gentile is reported to be 5 feet 9 inches, about 160 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black and red plaid jacket, gray shirt, beige pants and tennis shoes.
