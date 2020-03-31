Studio tour artists sought
The fifth annual 98221 Studio Tour is Oct. 17-18 at various locations around town, and the Anacortes Arts Commission is looking for artists living or operating from a studio in the 98221 ZIP code to participate.
Find applications at anacortesartscommission.com.
Information: studiotour98221@yahoo.com, 360-202-6890
Listen to The NeXt Show online
The NeXt Show, featuring Anacortes musicians, is the first Thursday of each month. The guest Thursday is Lake. The show is at AnacortesMusicChannel.com.
CANCELED
• The City of Anacortes Free Clean Up Day scheduled for April 11 has been canceled.
POSTPONED
• The Anacortes Boat & Yacht Show has been rescheduled for Thursday to Sunday, June 25-28.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.