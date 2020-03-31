Support Local Journalism


Studio tour artists sought

The fifth annual 98221 Studio Tour is Oct. 17-18 at various locations around town, and the Anacortes Arts Commission is looking for artists living or operating from a studio in the 98221 ZIP code to participate.

Find applications at anacortesartscommission.com.

Information: studiotour98221@yahoo.com, 360-202-6890

 

Listen to The NeXt Show online

The NeXt Show, featuring Anacortes musicians, is the first Thursday of each month. The guest Thursday is Lake. The show is at AnacortesMusicChannel.com.

 

CANCELED

• The City of Anacortes Free Clean Up Day scheduled for April 11 has been canceled.

 

POSTPONED

• The Anacortes Boat & Yacht Show has been rescheduled for Thursday to Sunday, June 25-28.

