Anacortes-area residents can expect a bit more snow tonight. Many are already socked in from heavy snowfall overnight Wednesday.
Accuweather predicts another inch or so will fall in the general area this afternoon and tonight, but temperatures are above freezing, even if it doesn't feel like it.
Rain should start taking over Thursday, according to the forecast.
Meanwhile, enjoy some reader snow photos from your friends and neighbors around Fidalgo Island.
Editor's note: Please forgive us if we have not delivered your newspaper yet. Carriers have had trouble reaching some locations. If they don't make it, please know that the E-edition is unlocked for all to see today at goanacortes.com.
