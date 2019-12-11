Winners of the Nov. 5 general election will be sworn in this month and in January.
Anacortes City Council
Jeremy Carter and Christine Cleland-McGrath will be sworn in on Dec. 23 as the City Council’s newest members. Their four-year terms begin on Jan. 1.
Also taking the oath of office: Ryan Walters of Ward 1, who was elected to a third term; and Carolyn Moulton of at-large Position 6, who was elected to the two years remaining in the term she was appointed to in April. Moulton replaced Liz Lovelett, who was appointed to a vacant state Senate seat.
City Clerk-Finance Director Steve Hoglund said the evening will include an honoring of two council members who chose not to seek re-election: Brad Adams of Ward 2, who is being succeeded by Cleland-McGrath; and Eric Johnson of Ward 3, who is being succeeded by Carter. Adams has served on the council since 2004, Johnson since 2011.
According to the list of former council members on the city’s website, Adams is one of two council members in the city’s history to serve four terms. The other, Jerry Mansfield, served from 1960-1976.
City Council members are elected to four-year terms and are paid $1,200 a month. The council meets on the first four Mondays of each month and approves contracts, ordinances and resolutions; decides land-use issues; and approves the city budget.
Council members serve on committees addressing issues related to finance, housing affordability and community services, parks and recreation, personnel, planning, public safety and public works. They also represent the city on local and regional committees.
Anacortes School Board
The School Board will soon have a new member.
Jennie Beltramini outpolled incumbent William Shaw to win election as Position 4 director. She, Position 3 Director Marilyn Hanesworth and Position 5 Director Matthew Cutter will be administered the oath of office at 6:15 p.m. Dec. 19, Assistant to the Superintendent Torhil Ramsay reported. “School board members take office immediately once the election is certified and they are sworn in — different from other elected offices,” Ramsay wrote to the American.
School Board members are elected to four-year terms and are not paid. School Board members set the vision and goals for the district, adopt policies, hire and evaluate the superintendent, adopt and oversee the annual budget, and manage the collective bargaining process for district employees.
Port of Anacortes
Bonnie Bowers and Joe Verdoes’s terms begin on Jan. 1 but they won’t be sworn in until Jan. 16 during the commission’s first regularly scheduled meeting of 2020, according to the port office.
Verdoes was unopposed for a second term from District 3. Bowers, a former Anacortes police chief, was unopposed for election from District 4; she will succeed John Pope, who chose not to seek a second term.
Commissioners are elected to four-year terms. They are paid $285 a month and per diem of $128 for attending port meetings and functions. The commission meets twice a month, bringing total annual compensation to $6,492 each, plus per diem paid for participating in other port-related functions.
The Port of Anacortes has operating revenues of $16 million and owns Anacortes Airport, Cap Sante Marina, the Marine Terminal, Seafarers Memorial Park and several commercial properties. It also owns the land leased by Washington State Ferries for the Anacortes ferry landing and terminal. The port is home to businesses that provide 1,110 jobs.
Other positions
Other elected officials, all of whom ran unopposed, will be administered oaths of office this month:
• Lynne M. Lang, Hospital District 2 Position 4.
• Chip Bogosian, Hospital District 2 Position 5.
• Cherryl Dennis, Fire District 11 Position 1 (Mount Erie).
• Thomas R. Murphy, Fire District 17 Position 1 (Guemes Island).
• Lyle Mooney, Cemetery District 2 Position 2 (Anacortes).
• Andy Leech, Cemetery District 3 Position 2 (Guemes Island).
• Jeremy McNett, Fidalgo Pool and Fitness Center District Position 1.
• David Way, Fidalgo Pool and Fitness Center District Position 2.
• Kenneth Hansen, Fidalgo Pool and Fitness Center District Position 4.
