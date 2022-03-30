A new garden at Mount Erie Elementary School means a nicer-looking parking lot and cleaner waters for the Salish Sea, thanks to months of planning and contributions from multiple organizations.
Dozens of the school’s students volunteered Saturday to plant a new rain garden, assisted by members of the Anacortes High School Green Club and representatives, the City of Anacortes and the Northwest Straits Foundation.
The young volunteers enjoyed getting their hands dirty and took ownership in the project, Mount Erie Principal Kevin Schwartz said. They named their plants and promised to visit each year on the plant’s “birthday,” March 26.
The garden’s 150 or so plants include mountain strawberries, yellow twig dogwood, bulrush and lupin, said Margeaux Bailey, a Northwest Straits Foundation Rain Garden fellow.
“This is an amazing opportunity to bring people together to make something that will have a big impact on the future,” she said.
This garden is a roughly 3,600-square-foot green space in the school’s bus loop. It has taken more than a year to come to fruition, and Schwartz said he’s excited to see it completed.
Rain gardens are a “beautiful, low-cost, effective way to treat runoff,” said Diane Hennebert, the city’s stormwater program manager.
The garden’s soil and plants help filter out pollutants before the water goes into storm drains and waterways, she said. It also provides a habitat for good insects, birds and other wildlife.
When it rains a lot, water can also rush into the drains, causing flooding. A rain garden can help slow the flow and reduce flooding downstream, Hennebert said.
The Northwest Straits Foundation aims to “protect and restore the health of Northwest Straits’ marine resources by promoting and implementing science-based restoration and stewardship, enhancing collaboration, and attracting resources for the work of the Northwest Straits Initiative,” according to the organization’s website.
The Skagit Marine Resources Committee received a grant from Boeing that helped form plans for rain gardens within the city. One of those places was the Mount Erie dropoff loop because it offers a place where water pools and where there are ample opportunities for outreach and education, Hennebert said.
It’s going to a public interpretive site that is highly visible, so it’s possible to educate the public, but it also offers a way to bring curriculum into schools to teach young people about stormwater, she said.
While the first grant made the design possible, another grant from Holly Frontier through the Northwest Straits Foundation made the construction possible, she said.
“This is a great community collaboration,” Hennebert said.
The City of Anacortes provided the excavation. Azuza Farms helped create the design and provided plants.
The city has plans for more rain gardens, though those will be determined when more grant funding is available to pay for construction, Hennebert said. Most of them will be bigger than this one.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.