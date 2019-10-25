A multicultural coalition of 10 residents met Thursday to plan an ongoing community education and outreach effort to build cultural understanding in Anacortes.
The meeting was hosted by Anacortes City Councilman Anthony Young at his home and was organized by Young and the Rev. Terry Kyllo, director of Neighbors in Faith, which works to build relationships and understanding between Christians and Muslims.
Participants were of African, Asian, European and Native American descent. They talked about some of the challenges they’ve seen in Anacortes: the finding this summer of a hangman’s noose in a tree at Cap Sante Park, the display of a Nazi symbol at a vendor’s booth during Shipwreck Day, racially motivated bullying at school, and leadership in education and local government that doesn’t reflect the community’s diverse population.
The coalition plans monthly meetings, ultimately inviting participants of different thinking and understanding and then branching out into public "listening sessions” and hosting community events.
“The first step is to get to know each other better and learn each others’ stories, then do some public listening sessions so all residents can hear each other,” Kyllo said. “Together we can build a brighter, more inclusive future for Anacortes.”
Leslie Eastwood of Anacortes, a citizen of the Samish Indian Nation, said, “I believe the conversations are important. Just creating space to listen well matters.”
Anacortes is within the historical territory of the Samish people, and the Samish Indian Nation is headquartered here. In 1855, leaders of the Samish and other Coast Salish nations signed the Treaty of Point Elliott, making a large swath of Western Washington available for newcomers.
People of Croatian birth began immigrating here in the 1870s, drawn by opportunities in the fishing and lumber industries. Canneries that began operating here in the 1890s boasted an multicultural workforce: people of Coast Salish, Chinese, Croatian, Greeks and Japanese heritage.
Today, more than 90% of Anacortes’ population is white European, according to the U.S. Census American Community Survey. But 8.1% of the population is of people of color — African American, Asian, Mexican, Native American or other indigenous group. And 6.9% of the population is foreign born; 4.7% speak a language other than English at home, according to the Census.
