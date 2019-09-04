helicopter
Buy Now

 

National Guard troops will begin arriving at Anacortes Airport at 7 a.m. Sept. 7.

 Contributed

Two Chinook helicopters will take off Sept. 7 from Anacortes Airport, carrying 100 local National Guard troops from the airport to Joint Base Lewis McChord for military exercises.

Troops will begin arriving at 7 a.m. and the helicopters will take off at about 8 a.m., National Guard Staff Sgt. Erik Kromann said.

The Chinooks will return with the troops late-morning the following day.

The helicopters’ arrival and departure will be difficult to miss. “If you live within a half-mile of the airport, you’re definitely going to hear it,” Kromann said.

The Chinook is a twin-engined, tandem rotor, heavy-lift helicopter capable of a top speed of 170 knots, or 196 mph.

Each helicopter “can hold up to 52 troops, not including crew, and can lift up to 26,000 pounds,” Kromann said.

More from this section

Load comments