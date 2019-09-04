Two Chinook helicopters will take off Sept. 7 from Anacortes Airport, carrying 100 local National Guard troops from the airport to Joint Base Lewis McChord for military exercises.
Troops will begin arriving at 7 a.m. and the helicopters will take off at about 8 a.m., National Guard Staff Sgt. Erik Kromann said.
The Chinooks will return with the troops late-morning the following day.
The helicopters’ arrival and departure will be difficult to miss. “If you live within a half-mile of the airport, you’re definitely going to hear it,” Kromann said.
The Chinook is a twin-engined, tandem rotor, heavy-lift helicopter capable of a top speed of 170 knots, or 196 mph.
Each helicopter “can hold up to 52 troops, not including crew, and can lift up to 26,000 pounds,” Kromann said.
