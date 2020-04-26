Elsie Mae, it seems, is going through the terrible twos.
In her short life, the juvenile northern elephant seal — born in 2018 at Mutiny Bay — has crashed a wedding party on Orcas Island and at Cama Beach, had to be ushered off the Old Salt’s parking lot, did some damage to a beachfront deck in Skyline, and reportedly tried to climb into someone’s RV.
“It’s behavior like I’ve never heard of,” said Garry Heinrich, volunteer coordinator for the Central Puget Sound Marine Mammal Stranding Network on Whidbey Island. “She doesn’t have a great fear of humans.”
On Thursday, Elsie Mae — she was named by Stranding Network volunteers who witnessed her birth — was napping on the grass near the Skyline Beach Club. She’s settled down for her annual molt and will rest there for the month it will take for her new fur and outer skin layer to grow.
Heinrich’s advice to wildlife watchers: “Leave her be. She seems to like being around people, but she’s still a wild animal.”
Big and strong
Elsie Mae weighs about 500 pounds now, but in adulthood will measure about 10 feet and weigh more than 1,000 pounds.
Northern elephant seals aren’t fast movers on land, but they are incredibly strong and agile. So too with elephant seal pups.
Heinrich said he was working at a wildlife rehabilitation center in Southern California and stepped to the edge of a pool to feed a pup. The pup chomped down on his foot, breaking it in several places.
Northern elephant seals are federally protected. Elsie Mae bears flipper tag No. 1285, placed by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, which tracks her movements.
Harassing a marine mammal like Elsie Mae is a violation of the Marine Mammal Protection Act. Causing a seal to become alert or nervous and move away is considered harassment and is punishable by a hefty fine, Heinrich said. Someone in the San Juan Islands who got too close to a harbor seal was fined $6,000, Heinrich said.
Conservation success story
Northern elephant seals were once hunted to the brink of extinction, primarily for their blubber, which was used for lamp oil.
“By 1910, it is estimated that there were less than 100 elephant seals, all found on Guadalupe Island off Baja California, Mexico,” according to the Marine Mammal Center near San Francisco, California.
Elsie Mae is descended from that group, Heinrich said.
Today, the northern elephant seal population is about 150,000 — 124,000 of which live in California waters — “and is probably near the size it was before they were over-hunted,” the Marine Mammal Center reported.
According to NOAA, northern elephant seals range as far north as Alaska and as far south as Mexico. "Males feed near the eastern Aleutian Islands and in the Gulf of Alaska, and females feed further south, in the offshore waters of Washington and Oregon," NOAA reported.
"Adults return to land between March and August to molt, with males returning later than females. Adults return to their feeding areas again between the spring/summer molt and the winter breeding season."
According to NOAA, northern elephant seals have one of the longest migrations of any mammal. "Some have been recorded traveling over 13,000 miles round trip," NOAA reported.
Life in the open ocean is not without its dangers. While Elsie Mae no longer has to worry about being hunted by humans, she has to avoid pollution, derelict fishing nets, ships, and such predators as the great white shark and the killer whales.
Retired teacher Martha Hall of Anacortes is excited by the northern elephant seals' local presence.
“This is exciting for those of us who love our area and Puget Sound,” she wrote to the Anacortes American. “A small group of elephant seals is using our area more often in recent years, which is wonderful. We have traveled to central California to see elephant seals and now we have some here.”
Once Elsie Mae has a new coat of fur and outer skin, she’ll return to the open ocean where she’ll hunt fish, octopus, squid and small sharks, Heinrich said. Northern elephant seals can dive as deep as 2,500 feet and remain underwater about 30 minutes.
By spring 2021, it will again be time for Elsie Mae to molt. She’ll be old enough to give birth to pups the following year. According to NOAA, the life span of a northern elephant seal is 13-19 years; that means Elsie Mae could live until 2037.
Heinrich expects Skyline residents will see Elsie Mae again next spring — unless, he said, “she finds a wedding party to crash.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.