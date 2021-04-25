It all seemed too coincidental to Ruth and Mark Backlund — the sounds of boats the previous night near their Burrows Bay home; the sudden grunting sound, like that of a pig; and then, the following morning, the sea lion floating with the tide.
All day it floated Friday, at one time partially beaching on rocks. It didn’t seem to be making an effort to swim, dive or feed. In fact, it didn’t seem to be making an effort to do anything, only lifting its head periodically as if to take in a gulp of air.
Worried that the sea lion might have been injured, perhaps struck by one of those boats they heard the previous night, the Backlunds called the Central Puget Sound Marine Mammal Stranding Network. Garry Heinrich, an investigator with the stranding network, said Friday that the sea lion would have to come ashore in order for him or another investigator to determine if it had been injured.
Based on what he had been told and photos that he received from the Backlunds, he doubted that the sea lion had been injured. If the sea lion were in distress, he said, it would have hauled out.
“It could just be resting,” Heinrich said. “We’re just kind of monitoring it. There’s not much we can do if it’s in the water. If it’s on land, we can get to it.”
Saturday morning, Ruth Backlund took a short video of the sea lion in a tide pool. “She just raised her head again,” Backlund said on the video. “Oh my gosh, it’s moving a lot more. … She might be exhausted or bloated or maybe she’s pregnant. Or maybe she’s been hurt. Or maybe ‘she’ is actually a ‘he’.”
A lot of questions but, as of Saturday afternoon, there were few answers. The Backlunds sent the video to Heinrich but hadn’t heard back yet. He was on a call in South Whidbey regarding an elephant seal.
According to San Juan Safaris, Steller sea lions are seen in this area from about September through May. In the summertime, they head north to rookeries in Alaska to breed. According to the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration, or NOAA, Steller sea lions start to breed in late May and June.
Steller sea lions forage and feed primarily at night, consuming salmon, sand lance, eulachon, herring, rockfish, squid and octopus.
“An adult female has very high energy demands — especially in the winter, when she must find enough food to feed herself and nurse her pup, possibly while pregnant with the next year’s pup,” NOAA reports on www.fisheries.noaa.gov/species/steller-sea-lion.
“We’re just watching and hoping for the best,” Ruth Backlund said. “That’s all we can do.” She added, “They are such magnificent creatures.”
Wildlife viewing guidelines
It is against federal law to get within 50 yards of a seal or sea lion.
"Seals and sea lions are ocean animals that spend a portion of their time out of the water on beaches, docks and jetties to rest, molt, or nurse their pups," NOAA reports on www.fisheries.noaa.gov/topic/marine-life-viewing-guidelines.
"Close encounters with people can be harmful and continued disturbances may cause stress, including causing mothers to abandon their pups. You’re too close if an animal starts to stare, fidget, or flee into the water. Even if you don't see these reactions, keep yourself and your pets at least 50 yards away (half a football field)."
Dogs must be kept on a leash around seals and sea lions to prevent bites to the dog and the seals or sea lions. "And never feed or attempt to feed a seal or sea lion — it’s harmful and illegal," NOAA states.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.