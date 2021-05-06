Harris’s wife, Taunya, pinned his new badge on his uniform.
“We’re incredibly excited to be here,” Harris said.
He said he has enjoyed the last month on the job and looks forward to becoming more involved in the community.
Harris, 45, was previously battalion chief at the Sunnyside Fire Department in Yakima County, where he began working in 1999. He has a bachelor’s degree in fire administration from Eastern Oregon University.
