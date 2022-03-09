...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 30 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
New Anacortes school opens registration to interested families
Registration is open for what owners of a new school in Anacortes are calling a new kind of school in the city.
Acton Academy Anacortes, one of more than 400 of the academies throughout the world, will open this fall.
Co-owner Julie Marquez said as she looked at schools for her young children, she realized there weren’t a ton of options here.
So, she and fellow owner Connie Wyatt moved forward with a new type of school.
“I have no complaints with the (Anacortes) School District,” Marquez said. “I saw this as a school I would have wanted to attend.”
Marquez said the Acton Academy model really resonated with her.
The students, called learners in the Acton model, help guide their own learning and their own curriculum. The adults aren’t called teachers, but are referred to as guides, and there aren’t traditional grades and the classrooms are called studios.
“They have the space to be creative all day,” Marquez said.
Students go through practical hands-on, six-week quests that give them a deeper look at what they are learning, while still going through core subjects, Marquez said. At the end of each quest, the children will display what they have learned to their parents and the community.
There aren’t just rows of desks with a teacher in the front, she said. This is a different kind of school, one where everything is learner-driven.
The goal is to start with 15 students in the fall, Marquez said.
