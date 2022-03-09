Registration is open for what owners of a new school in Anacortes are calling a new kind of school in the city.

Acton Academy Anacortes, one of more than 400 of the academies throughout the world, will open this fall.

Co-owner Julie Marquez said as she looked at schools for her young children, she realized there weren’t a ton of options here.

So, she and fellow owner Connie Wyatt moved forward with a new type of school.

“I have no complaints with the (Anacortes) School District,” Marquez said. “I saw this as a school I would have wanted to attend.”

Marquez said the Acton Academy model really resonated with her.

The students, called learners in the Acton model, help guide their own learning and their own curriculum. The adults aren’t called teachers, but are referred to as guides, and there aren’t traditional grades and the classrooms are called studios.

“They have the space to be creative all day,” Marquez said.

Students go through practical hands-on, six-week quests that give them a deeper look at what they are learning, while still going through core subjects, Marquez said. At the end of each quest, the children will display what they have learned to their parents and the community.

There aren’t just rows of desks with a teacher in the front, she said. This is a different kind of school, one where everything is learner-driven.

The goal is to start with 15 students in the fall, Marquez said.

