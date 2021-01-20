Local businesses get some help from Commerce
Thirteen local businesses were awarded Working Washington Small Business Emergency Grants in 2020 by the state Department of Commerce.
Grants were for as much as $12,500, according to Commerce.
First-round recipients were American Nails Spa, Ballast Contracting LLC, BananaBelt Boats, Cap Sante Inn, Cascade Motorcycle Safety, Gregg’s Diesel Service, The Business, Through the Garden Gate Preschool and Slow Loris.
Second-round recipients were Bastion Brewing Co., Indulge Wine and Dessert Bar, Lopez Island Creamery and Ship Harbor Inn.
A third round is expected to be awarded soon.
Chamber recruiting gift card raffle sponsors
The Anacortes Chamber of Commerce is recruiting sponsors for gift cards that will, in the words of chamber spokesperson Bridget Fry, “help Anacortes restaurants get a jumpstart on the new year.”
More than $4,700 had been raised as of Jan. 11, and three companies had given beyond the top sponsorship amounts sought, she said.
The $50 gift cards will be awarded to employees of chamber-member businesses the first week in February via a random name picker.
Information: 360-293-7911 or bfry@anacortes.org
City accepting applications for pandemic relief
The City of Anacortes is accepting applications until Jan. 29 for small-business pandemic relief grants. Grants of up to $10,000 will be awarded.
The city’s Small Business Stabilization Grant is funded through the U.S. Housing and Urban Development’s Community Development Block Grant Program. Certain eligibility criteria must be met in order to be eligible. Businesses that have been open since 2020 and employ up to 30 employees can apply.
For more information, call city Planning Director Don Measamer, 360-299-1942; or Joann Stewart, 360-293-1907.
Funeral home opens local office
Safe Harbor Funeral Services has opened an office in Anacortes.
Co-owner Scott Meaker and his wife Nanette are both graduates from Anacortes High School. Safe Harbor has been in Blaine since 2011, but has done services for friends and family in the area. They provide cremations, burials and full funeral services and pride themselves on simple pricing, Meaker said.
“It has always been our goal to have an Anacortes presence and to help families in the San Juan Islands,” Meaker said.
Safe Harbor Funeral Services is located at 1010 34th St., Suite A. Information: 360-201-9860.
