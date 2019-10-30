Permits are ready to be issued for the construction of The Salish Inn, a four-story hotel proposed at Q Avenue and 30th Street.
The owner is Ek Tera Asara, LLC, owner of the Sunrise Inn Villas and Suites at 905 20th St. The architect is Carletti Architects of Mount Vernon. The contractor is Faber Construction of Lynden.
Carletti Architects’ buildings include Sedro-Woolley City Hall, the Skagit Ridge Hotel in Bow, Hansen’s Furniture in Mount Vernon and the Port of Skagit Industrial Building in Burlington.
A construction start date was not known Monday. Planning Manager Libby Grage said the permits are ready to be issued upon payment of permit fees.
Architect Peter Carletti described the style as Northwest modern. The siding will feature horizontal metal wall panels and brick-like ground facing. Materials will be low maintenance or maintenance free.
Architect renderings show a first-floor lobby, office, sitting area and covered patio. A covered hot tub will be located outside. Thirty-six guest rooms will occupy the second, third and fourth floors. A conference room will be located on the fourth floor. The top of the elevator shaft will extend above the roof, for an overall building height of 46 feet 3 inches, according to the renderings.
While most of the rooms will have kitchenettes, some will be larger suites with living area, bedroom and kitchen. The hotel will appeal to the business traveler, Carletti said.
To accommodate the inn, 30th Street will be completed as a through street from Commercial to Q avenues. The inn’s address will be 907 30th St.
The Salish Inn will be one of about 13 hotels and inns in Anacortes, among them Ana’s Bed and Breakfast, Anacortes Inn, Anaco Bay Inn, Cap Sante Inn, Fidalgo Country Inn, Islands Inn, Majestic Inn & Spa, The Marina Inn, Nantucket Inn, San Juan Motel, Ship Harbor Inn and Sunrise Inn Villas and Suites.
