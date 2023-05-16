New legislation will keep vessels at least 1,000 yards from endangered Southern Resident orcas, according to the state Department of Fish and Wildlife.
Gov. Jay Inslee signed Senate Bill 5371 into law Monday. The expanded buffer must be in place by January 2025.
The law comes after the department released a report in fall 2022 about the rules currently in place for recreational boaters and commercial whale watching.
“The Southern Residents are part of Washington’s unique identity, and their pathway to recovery requires all of us to work together,” Julie Watson, department killer whale policy lead, said in a press release. “We applaud our legislative leaders for recognizing what’s at stake for this endangered population and taking action to better protect Southern Residents.”
The buffer is only one part of the bill, which also offers direction on how to increase public awareness of the regulations, as well as how to make sure all boats are complying.
According to the Endangered Species Act, which has listed Southern Residents since 2005, the whales face threats of lack of food, contaminants in that food and vessel noise and disturbance, which can make it difficult for the whales to communicate and find food.
Until the new buffer is in place, boaters must follow current rules and the state is asking them to stay farther back.
“The Southern Resident orcas need our help now, and reducing vessel traffic near the whales provides an immediate benefit,” Watson said in the release. “Every boater that slows down, stays back 1,000 yards, and avoids approaching the whales is in that moment giving a Southern Resident orca a better chance of catching the salmon it needs to meet its daily caloric needs or to share with a calf to improve its odds of survival.”
Currently, boaters must stat at least 300 yards from the whales and 400 yards out of their path in front of and behind their path. All vessels must all bring down their speed to seven knots when within one-half a nautical mile (or about 1,000 yards) of the whales. Information is available at bewhalewise.org.
“The 1,000-yard restriction applies exclusively to the endangered Southern Resident killer whale population,” Watson said in the statement. “For other killer whales encountered in the inland waters of Washington, like Bigg’s transient killer whales, boaters and commercial whale watching operators will need to continue to follow federal law specifying vessels must remain at least 200 yards away.”
As part of this new law, Fish and Wildlife is creating a volunteer advisory group to work on outreach and education for the public. That group is set to include representatives from many different areas, including recreational boaters, commercial whale watches, commercial fishermen, ports, marinas, tribes, researchers and more. That group will meet for the first time next summer and will meet through summer of 2025. Applications are due June 9.
