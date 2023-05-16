Southern Resident Orcas

In this July 2015 file photo, an orca leaps out of the water near a whale watching boat near the the San Juan Islands.

 AP

New legislation will keep vessels at least 1,000 yards from endangered Southern Resident orcas, according to the state Department of Fish and Wildlife.

Gov. Jay Inslee signed Senate Bill 5371 into law Monday. The expanded buffer must be in place by January 2025.


